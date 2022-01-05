Notification Center

Processors Camera Display 5G

These are the official OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specs, and it's looking good

Rado Minkov
By
0
These are the official OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specs, and it's looking good
Shortly after officially unveiling the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has now also revealed its specs, and on paper things sound pretty impressive.

OnePlus 10 Pro official specs
CamerasSecond-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
48MP + 50MP + 8MP
Dual OIS (Optical image stabilization)
32MP front camera
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM and storageLPDDR5 + UFS 3.1
Display120Hz Fluid AMOLED with LTPO (Second-gen LTPO Calibration)
Wired charging80W SuperVOOC
Wireless charging50W AirVOOC
(Reverse wireless charging supported)
Battery5000 mAh
AudioDual stereo speakers
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.55 mm
OtherOxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

Bluetooth 5.2
NFC support
5G support
VoLTE support
VoWiFi support

Although the above information that comes from OnePlus doesn't include details like actual amount of RAM or types of camera sensors, earlier rumors have suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro will pack 12GB of RAM, start with 256GB of storage, and its three cameras are a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom.

We can now see that the phone is also definitely sporting a beefy battery, and will be running Android 12 as expected. 80 watt wired charging and 50 watt wireless charging are some good numbers too, especially as compared to the competition. Namely, the Apple iPhone 13 series can wirelessly charge at up to 18W-20W wired and up to 15W wirelessly, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series will allegedly charge at up to 22W wired.

The OnePlus 10 series is slated for release very soon in China, and is yet to be announced for release in other regions. The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been speculated to be around $999, while a more affordable OnePlus 10 could cost around $750, at least judging by earlier OnePlus phone pricings.

If you'd like to learn more about the OnePlus 10 series, check out:

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
