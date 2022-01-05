These are the official OnePlus 10 Pro 5G specs, and it's looking good









Although the above information that comes from OnePlus doesn't include details like actual amount of RAM or types of camera sensors, earlier rumors have suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro will pack 12GB of RAM, start with 256GB of storage, and its three cameras are a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom.





We can now see that the phone is also definitely sporting a beefy battery, and will be running Android 12 as expected. 80 watt wired charging and 50 watt wireless charging are some good numbers too, especially as compared to the competition. Namely, the Apple iPhone 13 series can wirelessly charge at up to 18W-20W wired and up to 15W wirelessly, and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series will allegedly charge at up to 22W wired.





The OnePlus 10 series is slated for release very soon in China, and is yet to be announced for release in other regions. The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been speculated to be around $999, while a more affordable OnePlus 10 could cost around $750, at least judging by earlier OnePlus phone pricings.





