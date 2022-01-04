Official design reveal: Check out the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and its Hasselblad camera

As OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10 series in China, it has shared with us the first, official design reveal images of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As we already knew from leaks, the phone sports a large, signature camera module with four cutouts, one being for the flash.

Although they could become a solid Samsung Galaxy S22 competitor, the OnePlus 10 series are yet to be announced for release outside of China. But, back on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and its official reveal renders:









The camera module takes center stage, containing what are likely a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide one and an 8MP telephoto with 3.3x optical zoom, at least according to the latest leaks. The fourth cutout contains the flash. To the left of the camera module we also have proud Hasselblad branding, that being the name of the legendary Swedish camera manufacturer, which we've also seen as part of the marketing for other phones in past years.





On the inside, it's expected that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for the base model. On the front, the phone sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, with possibly a refresh rate higher than 60Hz, perhaps adaptive 120Hz.





Want to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus 10 series? Check out: