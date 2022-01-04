Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
OnePlus 5G

Official design reveal: Check out the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and its Hasselblad camera

Rado Minkov
By
4
Official design reveal: Check out the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and its Hasselblad camera
As OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 10 series in China, it has shared with us the first, official design reveal images of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As we already knew from leaks, the phone sports a large, signature camera module with four cutouts, one being for the flash.
Although they could become a solid Samsung Galaxy S22 competitor, the OnePlus 10 series are yet to be announced for release outside of China. But, back on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and its official reveal renders:


The camera module takes center stage, containing what are likely a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide one and an 8MP telephoto with 3.3x optical zoom, at least according to the latest leaks. The fourth cutout contains the flash. To the left of the camera module we also have proud Hasselblad branding, that being the name of the legendary Swedish camera manufacturer, which we've also seen as part of the marketing for other phones in past years.

On the inside, it's expected that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for the base model. On the front, the phone sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, with possibly a refresh rate higher than 60Hz, perhaps adaptive 120Hz.

Want to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus 10 series? Check out:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
by Rado Minkov,  1
Best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE cases
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deals
iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
iPhone 13 is selling like crazy - 40 million phones sold over the holiday season
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Olympic Games Edition
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Fitbit Sense is 33% down on Amazon, get one now
-$100
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Russia mandates local TV channels to be included in Netflix subscriptions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless