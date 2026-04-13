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One UI 8.5 beta finally arrives on some of Samsung’s most popular older phones

Even more older Galaxy devices are getting access to Samsung’s latest software features.

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Samsung Software updates One UI
A man holding a Galaxy S23 FE in his hands, showing the back of the phone to the camera.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. | Image by PhoneArena
Shortly after launching the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung shifted its focus to updating the software of its older devices. The company already expanded the One UI 8.5 beta program to several older phones, but now even more devices are getting access to the latest software.

More Galaxy phones can join the One UI 8.5 beta


One UI 8.5 is rolling out to more older Samsung devices, according to a series of tweets by leaker Tarun Vats. Among the phones that can enroll in the beta are some of the company’s most popular budget phones.

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Here’s the full list:


Samsung is also updating the beta software for the following foldable phones:


However, there’s a catch to the update.

Limited to certain regions



For now, the beta is limited to specific regions, depending on the specific device you use. In the case of the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A35, you can enroll in the beta if you’re based in India.

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The rest of the models can be enrolled in the beta testing for users in South Korea, at least for now. It is likely that Samsung opens the beta access to users across South Korea, India, the United States and the UK for all those devices.

It is still unclear when Samsung will launch the stable release of One UI 8.5 for those devices. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to get the official software update before the end of this month.

Some key upgrades


Samsung introduces several new AI features with One UI 8.5, as well as a design refresh and new security and privacy settings. Of course, the highlight is the AirDrop support via Quick Share, which is present in the software, but it will be activated later in the beta period.

If you want to enroll in the beta, you first need to have the Samsung Members app on your device and sign in with your Samsung account. Once you’ve done that, you can open the app and find the promotional banner at the top that would allow you to enroll.

What One UI 8.5 change are you most excited about?
2 Votes


After enrolling, you should receive a software update notification, allowing you to install the beta as soon as it is available for your device. As usual with beta software, it would be a great idea not to use your main phone and to back up all your sensitive data.

Better to wait


Samsung is on the right path with the One UI 8.5 beta, but I don’t think installing it now is worth the risk. The company will likely launch the final version in a matter of weeks, with much lower risk of having major issues and with all the features.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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