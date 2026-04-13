One UI 8.5 beta finally arrives on some of Samsung’s most popular older phones

Galaxy S23 FE

What One UI 8.5 change are you most excited about? The design refresh AirDrop via Quick Share The new AI tools Bixby’s improvements Vote 2 Votes

Better to wait

After enrolling, you should receive a software update notification, allowing you to install the beta as soon as it is available for your device. As usual with beta software, it would be a great idea not to use your main phone and to back up all your sensitive data.Samsung is on the right path with the One UI 8.5 beta, but I don’t think installing it now is worth the risk. The company will likely launch the final version in a matter of weeks, with much lower risk of having major issues and with all the features.