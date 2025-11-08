Not all data is created equal and Google might have figured this out





While the individual toggles do not show up in the current version of Google Play Services, the report shows how Google could add more granular controls. Follow these directions: Tap on Settings > tap on your name > Manage backup > Other device data and you'll see your current backup detailing the amount of data you've stored grouped together in sections like this:





SMS & MMS messages

Call history

Device settings

Apps & app data







Any app with a huge amount of data will probably stick out like a sore thumb. For example, on my Pixel 6 Pro , a phone I purchased in 2021, the 114 apps that support data backups have saved 153MB of data or an average of 1.3MB for each app. You should be able to quickly find any app that hoards data that you might not particularly want to include in a backup of your operating system.









This would be a useful feature if Google decides to implement it. Right now, the new feature is in the process of being developed by the Alphabet subsidiary and changes can be made before the new individual app data toggles see the light of day, if they ever do.





Obviously, this is an idea that should have been thought of years ago. Not all app data carries the same importance and as a result, you should be able to decide which data you want to include in your backup.

