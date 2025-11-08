Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Not all data is created equal and Google might have figured this out

Google reportedly is developing a feature allowing Android users to exclude certain data when creating a backup.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Apps Google
Android wordmark and iconic Bugdroid is seen on the display of an Android phone.
Not all data is equal. For example, when you use Google to create a backup for your Android device, you are throwing in all of the data in the backup, even data you don't want or need. Some data comes from your device such as your call history, messages, settings, and more. Then there is app data. Android Authority, digging through beta version 25.44.32 of Google Play Services, discovered that Google is working to add individual toggles for each app leading to a more customized experience for backups.

While the individual toggles do not show up in the current version of Google Play Services, the report shows how Google could add more granular controls. Follow these directions: Tap on Settings > tap on your name > Manage backup > Other device data and you'll see your current backup detailing the amount of data you've stored grouped together in sections like this:

  • SMS & MMS messages
  • Call history
  • Device settings
  • Apps & app data

What Google is supposedly working on is a page that shows the device details on top with an individual listing for each app that shows the amount of data stored on each one. With each app listed there is a toggle allowing you to decide whether to exclude the data for certain apps when you create the backup. So if you're backing up the data on your Android phone, but don't want to include data from certain apps, you can toggle those apps off before creating the backup.

Screenshot shows current UI for managing Android backups.
Current UI for managing backups on Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Any app with a huge amount of data will probably stick out like a sore thumb. For example, on my Pixel 6 Pro, a phone I purchased in 2021, the 114 apps that support data backups have saved 153MB of data or an average of 1.3MB for each app. You should be able to quickly find any app that hoards data that you might not particularly want to include in a backup of your operating system.

Screenshot shows new UI that Google is reportedly developing.
The possible look of the future UI for individual app backups. | Image credit-Android Authority

This would be a useful feature if Google decides to implement it. Right now, the new feature is in the process of being developed by the Alphabet subsidiary and changes can be made before the new individual app data toggles see the light of day, if they ever do.

Is this a feature you would like to see implemented by Google?

Vote View Result

Obviously, this is an idea that should have been thought of years ago. Not all app data carries the same importance and as a result, you should be able to decide which data you want to include in your backup.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 6

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability
Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless