Netflix brings nifty new feature to Android and iPhone users
According to an official statement, Netflix is launching Downloads For You, a feature that will automatically download recommended shows or movies directly to your Android smartphone or iPhone.
Although Downloads For You is a nifty feature for those who don't want to browse Netflix's huge database of shows, there's a way that you can turn it off. In fact, you can even customize the feature to download what you want and the size you wish it to download.
For the moment, the new feature is available on Android devices only, but Downloads For You is being tested on iOS and it will be added at a later date.