Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Netflix brings nifty new feature to Android and iPhone users

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 22, 2021, 7:35 PM
Netflix brings nifty new feature to Android and iPhone users
Netflix is just one of the many streaming services that allow customers to download content for offline watching. Today, Netflix customers using this specific feature are getting a little bit of an upgrade, which comes in handy while on the go.

According to an official statement, Netflix is launching Downloads For You, a feature that will automatically download recommended shows or movies directly to your Android smartphone or iPhone.

It might sound weird to let Netflix choose what content to download on your phone, but the company is confident that its recommendations are so good that it's worth adding this specific feature.

Although Downloads For You is a nifty feature for those who don't want to browse Netflix's huge database of shows, there's a way that you can turn it off. In fact, you can even customize the feature to download what you want and the size you wish it to download.

First off, you must head to the Downloads tab and toggle on Downloads For You (or off). If you choose to turn it on, then you can choose the amount of content you want to be downloaded to your phone: 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB.

For the moment, the new feature is available on Android devices only, but Downloads For You is being tested on iOS and it will be added at a later date.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless