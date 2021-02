Netflix users soon to get Timer feature on Android devices

Finish Show

Netflix is testing new features all the time , but not all are given the green light in the end. The unreleased Timer feature, however, might be one of those that will eventually make it to the general public. The Verge reports that Netflix is now testing a new Timer feature that will be available to Android users on smartphones and tablets. It will allow them to choose between four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or the end of the episode/movie.The new Timer feature will show up in the upper right corner, so you'll just have to tap it to be presented with the four options (the fourth option is “”). Once you made your choice, your Android device should stop streaming after a certain period of time.Currently, Netflix is testing the Timer feature with select users globally, but we do know that once it's released, it will only available on adult profiles. Initially, the feature will only be available on Android devices, but Netflix is considering its expansion to other devices such as TV sets and desktops.