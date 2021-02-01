Netflix users soon to get Timer feature on Android devices
The Verge reports that Netflix is now testing a new Timer feature that will be available to Android users on smartphones and tablets. It will allow them to choose between four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or the end of the episode/movie.
Currently, Netflix is testing the Timer feature with select users globally, but we do know that once it's released, it will only available on adult profiles. Initially, the feature will only be available on Android devices, but Netflix is considering its expansion to other devices such as TV sets and desktops.