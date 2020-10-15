LG K92 5G specs leaked out before the phone's US debut
LG K92 5G is supposed to be offered by Cricket Wireless, and while we don't know when it will be launched and how much it will cost, we do know a couple of things about its specs. Thanks to the Google Play Console listing (via XDA Developers), we've learned that the K92 5G will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor.
Furthermore, the smartphone packs 6GB RAM and an Adreno 619 GPU (graphics processing unit). Although the listing doesn't reveal the size of the display, at least we know it's an FHD+ screen that features a punch-hole selfie snapper.
On the back, LG K92 5G is expected to boast a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and a massive quad-flash. We've also noticed that the phone will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The K92 5G will run Android 10 right out of the box and it's likely to receive an Android 11 update at some point next year.