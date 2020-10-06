Here's LG's next inexpensive 5G smartphone for the US in all its glory









Showcased from every angle by the man who essentially started the modern mobile tech leaking phenomenon, the K92 5G unsurprisingly resembles the Q92 5G quite a bit, reducing however the thickness of the screen bezels and revising the appearance of the quad rear-facing camera setup. The new imaging system consists of a protruding 64MP primary shooter and three equally sized additional lenses that seem to be sitting flush with the phone's presumably plastic housing.





Unfortunately, we don't know anything else about the camera specs of the impending LG K92 5G, although if the Q92 5G is any indication, the 64MP main imaging sensor could be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor. Of course, the Q92 comes with a humbler 48MP primary snapper on its back, so it's probably best not to take anything for granted yet.





What we do know for sure is that the hole punch-rocking K92 5G is headed for Cricket Wireless at an undoubtedly reasonable price. AT&T's prepaid subsidiary, mind you, currently sells just one 5G-capable handset in the costly Samsung Galaxy S20+ , so this should be a very welcome addition to the carrier's product roster.



