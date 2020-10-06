Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

AT&T LG Android 5G Cricket

Here's LG's next inexpensive 5G smartphone for the US in all its glory

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 06, 2020, 4:45 AM
Here's LG's next inexpensive 5G smartphone for the US in all its glory
Instead of unveiling a repetitive new G or V-series flagship handset with a boring design, unimpressive specifications, and an excessive price point, LG has boldly decided to bet big on the unconventional dual-screen Wing this fall while expanding the upper mid-range Velvet 5G family and apparently gearing up to bring yet another inexpensive 5G-enabled smartphone to the US soon.

Although the LG K92 5G name sure sounds a lot less inspired than Velvet or Wing, this upcoming device doesn't look bad at all in high-quality renders leaked by none other than Evan Blass on a new blockchain-based social media platform called Voice.

Showcased from every angle by the man who essentially started the modern mobile tech leaking phenomenon, the K92 5G unsurprisingly resembles the Q92 5G quite a bit, reducing however the thickness of the screen bezels and revising the appearance of the quad rear-facing camera setup. The new imaging system consists of a protruding 64MP primary shooter and three equally sized additional lenses that seem to be sitting flush with the phone's presumably plastic housing.

Unfortunately, we don't know anything else about the camera specs of the impending LG K92 5G, although if the Q92 5G is any indication, the 64MP main imaging sensor could be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 5MP depth sensor. Of course, the Q92 comes with a humbler 48MP primary snapper on its back, so it's probably best not to take anything for granted yet.

What we do know for sure is that the hole punch-rocking K92 5G is headed for Cricket Wireless at an undoubtedly reasonable price. AT&T's prepaid subsidiary, mind you, currently sells just one 5G-capable handset in the costly Samsung Galaxy S20+, so this should be a very welcome addition to the carrier's product roster.

Given that the absolutely splendid LG Velvet 5G normally goes for $600 at AT&T, we expect the K92 5G to cost no more than 500 bucks with the same Snapdragon 765 processor under the hood, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in lieu of in-display biometric recognition technology, and presumably, a 6GB RAM count in combination with 128 gigs of internal storage space. 

