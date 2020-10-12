See how the Huawei Mate X2 5G folding phone may look like
And while the Mate40 is for certain, there's another smartphone we've seen speculations and leaks for, and that is the folding Huawei Mate X2 5G. Considering all of the leaks we've seen in the past, this phone is certainly in development and will closely resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in design.
While we wait for an official reveal by Huawei, we can take a good look at what could be the Mate X2 5G's final design, thanks to Concept Creator and LetsGoDigital.
Huawei's next folding smartphone won't just follow the Galaxy Z Fold 2's visual design, though. Mate X2 5G leaks have suggested a similarly 120-herz folding display at a size of 8.03 inches, itself made by Samsung. The smaller outer display is rumored to be 4.5 inches. Powering the phone could be a "next-gen Kirin 1000 chipset" paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base version.
The camera situation on the Huawei Mate X2 5G is looking to be impressive. A 40-megapixel main camera coupled with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide one, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities. The selfie holepunch cameras are said to be either 32 megapixels or a 16 megapixels.
We're yet to see this phone officially announced and how Huawei will handle the situation with non-Chinese markets, considering its expected lack of Google apps and services.