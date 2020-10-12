Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Huawei

See how the Huawei Mate X2 5G folding phone may look like

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 12, 2020, 2:04 AM
See how the Huawei Mate X2 5G folding phone may look like
Huawei started 2020 strong by surpassing Samsung between Q1 and Q2 as the world's largest smartphone seller, but things could be quite different by the end of the year. It's been estimated that in 2021 another Chinese giant – Oppo is likely to take Huawei's spot in the top 3, with Vivo and Xiaomi following close.

Huawei has been trying to bounce back from its US ban by introducing its own app store and more recently, its own operating system – HarmonyOS. Currently, the company is likely most focused on its Huawei Mate40 Series announcement, planned for October 22.

And while the Mate40 is for certain, there's another smartphone we've seen speculations and leaks for, and that is the folding Huawei Mate X2 5G. Considering all of the leaks we've seen in the past, this phone is certainly in development and will closely resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in design.


While we wait for an official reveal by Huawei, we can take a good look at what could be the Mate X2 5G's final design, thanks to Concept Creator and LetsGoDigital.

Huawei's next folding smartphone won't just follow the Galaxy Z Fold 2's visual design, though. Mate X2 5G leaks have suggested a similarly 120-herz folding display at a size of 8.03 inches, itself made by Samsung. The smaller outer display is rumored to be 4.5 inches. Powering the phone could be a "next-gen Kirin 1000 chipset" paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base version.


The camera situation on the Huawei Mate X2 5G is looking to be impressive. A 40-megapixel main camera coupled with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide one, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities. The selfie holepunch cameras are said to be either 32 megapixels or a 16 megapixels.

We're yet to see this phone officially announced and how Huawei will handle the situation with non-Chinese markets, considering its expected lack of Google apps and services.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Multiple reports suggest Exynos based Samsung Galaxy S21 is the one to look out for
Popular stories
iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review
Popular stories
Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday
Popular stories
Check out the OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
The Galaxy A71's successor may notch a Samsung phone camera first, here are all the specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless