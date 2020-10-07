Chinese company Oppo could become the third-largest phone maker next year



Per a new Per a new DigiTimes report, Huawei will slip down to the seventh spot next year. That's despite the fact that the smartphone market will likely rebound next year after three straight years of decline.



The industry was on its way to recovery this year but it received a setback because of the pandemic.





Next year, it is forecasted to grow by a double-digit rate or about 150 million units. For reference, the global market is expected to tumble 9.5 percent year-over-year to 1.2 billion units in 2020.



The growth will largely be driven by the popularity of The growth will largely be driven by the popularity of 5G-enabled handsets in the US, Western Europe, and Japan. Worldwide sales of 5G-ready phones are speculated to grow from 200 million this year to 1.22 billion units in 2025.



The availability of entry-level 5G and 4G phones in emerging markets will also boost shipments. Total sales are estimated to reach over 1.5 billion units in 2023 and 1.7 billion units in 2025, respectively.



Samsung will likely remain at the top next year, with Apple coming in at the second place. Oppo is expected to emerge as the third-largest player.





Vivo and Xiaomi will likely be the fourth and fifth largest sellers, respectively. Chinese company Transsion which sells entry-level phones under Tecno, Itel, and Infinix branding in Africa and South Asia could become the sixth-largest player next year.



The latest forecast is largely in line with earlier reports that claimed Huawei's sales would fall to The latest forecast is largely in line with earlier reports that claimed Huawei's sales would fall to 50 million units next year if US-imposed sanctions are not lifted. Major partners have halted supplies to the company, but thanks to its stockpile of crucial components, it is still expected to sell nearly 195 million handsets this year.