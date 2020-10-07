Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

 View
Samsung iOS Apple Huawei 5G

Chinese company Oppo could become the third-largest phone maker next year

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 07, 2020, 10:19 AM
Chinese company Oppo could become the third-largest phone maker next year
In Q2 2020, Huawei toppled Samsung to become the world's largest smartphone seller. The scene could be drastically different next year. 

Per a new DigiTimes report, Huawei will slip down to the seventh spot next year. That's despite the fact that the smartphone market will likely rebound next year after three straight years of decline. 

The industry was on its way to recovery this year but it received a setback because of the pandemic. 

Next year, it is forecasted to grow by a double-digit rate or about 150 million units. For reference, the global market is expected to tumble 9.5 percent year-over-year to 1.2 billion units in 2020.

The growth will largely be driven by the popularity of 5G-enabled handsets in the US, Western Europe, and Japan. Worldwide sales of 5G-ready phones are speculated to grow from 200 million this year to 1.22 billion units in 2025.

The availability of entry-level 5G and 4G phones in emerging markets will also boost shipments. Total sales are estimated to reach over 1.5 billion units in 2023 and 1.7 billion units in 2025, respectively.

Samsung will likely remain at the top next year, with Apple coming in at the second place. Oppo is expected to emerge as the third-largest player. 

Vivo and Xiaomi will likely be the fourth and fifth largest sellers, respectively. Chinese company Transsion which sells entry-level phones under Tecno, Itel, and Infinix branding in Africa and South Asia could become the sixth-largest player next year. 

The latest forecast is largely in line with earlier reports that claimed Huawei's sales would fall to 50 million units next year if US-imposed sanctions are not lifted. Major partners have halted supplies to the company, but thanks to its stockpile of crucial components, it is still expected to sell nearly 195 million handsets this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
Motorola Razr 2020 Review: Win some, lose some
Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Gaming Beast

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless