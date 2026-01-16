Honor Magic 8 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Honor's new Magic 8 Pro brings a new telephoto camera to fight the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but can it beat Samsung's flagship?
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Honor has long stood out among Android flagships for one main reason: it's the only phone with a true 3D Face ID system, much like the one on iPhones. Honor also gives you a fingperprint scanner, if you prefer that, for a level of choice you simply don't have on other Android phones, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra.
But where Honor has a much tougher time is matching the camera quality on the S25 Ultra.
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With the Magic 8 Pro, the company is inching closer to that perfect camera system. The main upgrade is a 200MP telephoto sensor with a very useful 3.7x zoom range, great for both portraits and longer range zooms. The S25 Ultra, on the other hand, has a stronger 5X zoom lens with a big sensor, but a less powerful 3X camera.
Honor also brings a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and its ultra-wide unit is indeed "ultra" with a focal length of 12mm. Take a look at the full camera specs comparison between the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra below:
|
|Honor Magic8 Pro
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main camera
| 50 MP (OIS)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
| 200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Third camera
| 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 85 mm
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 111 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|50 MP
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full Honor Magic8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
So can the Honor Magic 8 Pro come out on top with the real-world photos and not just the specs? Let's find out.
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Main Camera (Day photos)
Main Camera (Night photos)
Ultra-wide Camera
So, what are the main differences that you see? And do you prefer the images from the Honor Magic 8 Pro or the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
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