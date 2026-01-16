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Honor Magic 8 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Honor's new Magic 8 Pro brings a new telephoto camera to fight the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but can it beat Samsung's flagship?

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Honor Magic 8 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Honor has long stood out among Android flagships for one main reason: it's the only phone with a true 3D Face ID system, much like the one on iPhones. Honor also gives you a fingperprint scanner, if you prefer that, for a level of choice you simply don't have on other Android phones, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra.

But where Honor has a much tougher time is matching the camera quality on the S25 Ultra.

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With the Magic 8 Pro, the company is inching closer to that perfect camera system. The main upgrade is a 200MP telephoto sensor with a very useful 3.7x zoom range, great for both portraits and longer range zooms. The S25 Ultra, on the other hand, has a stronger 5X zoom lens with a big sensor, but a less powerful 3X camera.

Honor also brings a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and its ultra-wide unit is indeed "ultra" with a focal length of 12mm. Take a look at the full camera specs comparison between the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra below:

Honor Magic8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Honor Magic8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Camera
Main camera
50 MP (OIS)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3" 		200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm 		50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)
Optical zoom: 3.7x
Aperture size: F2.6
Focal Length: 85 mm 		10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Focal Length: 67 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.52"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F3.4
Focal Length: 111 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
50 MP 12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
See the full Honor Magic8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


So can the Honor Magic 8 Pro come out on top with the real-world photos and not just the specs? Let's find out.

Zoom Quality






Selfies





Main Camera (Day photos)







Main Camera (Night photos)





Ultra-wide Camera









So, what are the main differences that you see? And do you prefer the images from the Honor Magic 8 Pro or the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

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Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
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