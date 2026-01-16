Honor Magic 8 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Galaxy S25 Ultra . Honor has long stood out among Android flagships for one main reason: it's the only phone with a true 3D Face ID system, much like the one on iPhones. Honor also gives you a fingperprint scanner, if you prefer that, for a level of choice you simply don't have on other Android phones , including Samsung's



But where Honor has a much tougher time is matching the camera quality on the S25 Ultra. But where Honor has a much tougher time is matching the camera quality on the S25 Ultra.



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With the Magic 8 Pro, the company is inching closer to that perfect camera system. The main upgrade is a 200MP telephoto sensor with a very useful 3.7x zoom range, great for both portraits and longer range zooms. The S25 Ultra, on the other hand, has a stronger 5X zoom lens with a big sensor, but a less powerful 3X camera.





Honor also brings a 50MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and its ultra-wide unit is indeed "ultra" with a focal length of 12mm. Take a look at the full camera specs comparison between the Honor Magic 8 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra below:



Honor Magic8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Honor Magic8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3" 200 MP (OIS, Laser and PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 12 mm 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 200 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS)

Optical zoom: 3.7x

Aperture size: F2.6

Focal Length: 85 mm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.52"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F3.4

Focal Length: 111 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 50 MP 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) See the full Honor Magic8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool



So can the Honor Magic 8 Pro come out on top with the real-world photos and not just the specs? Let's find out.

Zoom Quality

< Honor Magic 8 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro 5X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro 5X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >

Selfies

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



Main Camera (Day photos)

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Main Camera (Night photos)

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

Ultra-wide Camera

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >

< Honor Magic 8 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



So, what are the main differences that you see? And do you prefer the images from the Honor Magic 8 Pro or the Galaxy S25 Ultra