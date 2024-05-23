Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Grab this free 4K Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream-inspired wallpaper collection!

By
0comments
Grab this free 4K Android 15-inspired wallpaper collection!
There used to be a time when Google would treat new Android releases like the big deal that they are. It would dedicate considerable prime time during Google events, keynotes, presentations; each major version would lovingly get its own special dessert name... You get the point – it was a grand occasion!

For one reason or the other, as Android got more and more robust of an OS, the search giant stopped giving such special attention to new Android versions. The culmination of this anti-trend was just a few days ago, at this year's Google I/O conference, where the company spent something to the tune of several seconds discussing the new Android 15 beta that was about to launch.

99.99% of I/O 2024 was dedicated to one single topic: AI. And not in the context of Android 15, mind you.

Feeling outraged and betrayed, we decided to take matters into our own hands and create some Android 15 noise. We've created a special collection of delicious AI-powered 4K wallpapers which we think are in perfect harmony with the nature of Android's upcoming release, and will surely help you get hyped up for it!

Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!


Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream launches into space


Google may no longer be so keen on giving its big Android releases delicious, calorie packed names, but the practice seems to continue, at least internally. It's been confirmed that the upcoming Android 15's dessert codename is Vanilla Ice Cream. So, Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream, it is! Isn't that so much sweeter and more personable than just Android 15?

Okay, so the first big theme related to Android 15 has been identified. What else?

Android 15 logo - Grab this free 4K Android 15 Vanilla Ice Cream-inspired wallpaper collection!
Android 15 logo
While Big G isn't giving us too much work with here, there is a graphic accompanying Google's official Android 5 documentation page. I wouldn't say it strikes me as a particularly professional visual asset, but it is what it is: the Android 15 logo! In it, we can make out a rocket launching into outer space, with the trademark robot looking at it its trajectory.

Recommended Stories
Perhaps this implies that Android 15 is going to introduce a host of innovative and forward-looking features? The triangle surrounding the scene is in Android's signature green color, while its rounded corners seem to be in tune with the operating system's current design style.

The 4K wallpaper collection we're offering here is inspired by both of these elements: the sweet and smooth Vanilla Ice Cream, as well as the space-themed Android 15 badge.

This is our milkiest collection yet, and we hope you'll enjoy it, as always, in glorious 4K, right detail and smooth gradients!

Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless