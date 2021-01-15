Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Guest Mode coming to Google's smart speakers and displays

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 15, 2021, 1:44 AM
Guest Mode coming to Google's smart speakers and displays
Google is adding new features to its smart speakers and displays all the time. For the first month of 2021, the search giant revealed the so-called “Guest Mode,” a new feature that's making its way to all Google smart speakers and displays, including the Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max.

When Guest Mode is turned on, your Google Assistant interactions will not be saved to your account. It's meant to allow users to enjoy privacy while taking advantage of the device's popular features, such as asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers, and playing music.

Simply say “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode,” and your smart speaker or smart display will no longer show personal results like calendar entries or contacts (until Guest Mode is turned off), nor save any of your interactions.

To learn more about the new feature, you can just say “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode” and your speaker or smart display should give you a quick rundown of what you can do. At the moment, Guest Mode is only available on Google Nest speakers and displays in English, but Google plans to bring it to more languages and devices in the coming months, so stay tuned for more on this one.

