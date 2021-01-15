Guest Mode coming to Google's smart speakers and displays
Simply say “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode,” and your smart speaker or smart display will no longer show personal results like calendar entries or contacts (until Guest Mode is turned off), nor save any of your interactions.
To learn more about the new feature, you can just say “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode” and your speaker or smart display should give you a quick rundown of what you can do. At the moment, Guest Mode is only available on Google Nest speakers and displays in English, but Google plans to bring it to more languages and devices in the coming months, so stay tuned for more on this one.