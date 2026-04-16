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Google may revive the best dead Android feature with the Pixel 11

Android 17 beta leak hints at significant changes to the Pixel 11 back panel.

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Render of a Pixel 11 Pro smartphone.
Render of the Pixel 11 Pro. | Image by Android Headlines
We’ve already seen renders of the whole Pixel 11 lineup, which didn’t show any significant changes to the upcoming devices. However, code inside the latest Android 17 beta appears to hint at a new feature, which could be a massive throwback to Google’s roots.

Pixel 11 may get a new Pixel Glow feature


Code inside Android 17 Beta 4, which was released today, explicitly mentions a new feature called Pixel Glow. This appears to be a new hardware capability, which is very likely to launch on at least some of the Pixel 11 smartphones later this year.

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The feature’s description talks about “subtle light and color on the back” of the devices. Its goal is to inform the user of important activity when the device is face down.

Which of those features would you prefer to use on your phone?
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Avoiding distractions


The description also suggests that Google may promote the feature as part of its Digital Wellbeing features. Pixel Glow is supposed to help users “stay in the moment without losing touch,” according to a description shared by 9to5Google.

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One implementation of the feature will be to show these lights when there’s an incoming call from a favorite contact. Google is pointing out that users won’t see Pixel Glow for incoming calls if they have flash notifications turned on.

The lights will also activate when using Gemini and may serve as a tool to enable “hands-free interactions using visual feedback.” Users will be able to enable or disable those features individually from the device’s settings.

Where will a Pixel glow?



Seeing the feature inside Android 17 is a strong indicator that it will be available on the next Pixel phones. Still, the renders of the Pixel 11 phones didn’t have any noticeable cutout for lights, which raises questions about where they could go.

One option could be the redesigned Camera Bar, which has a uniform background on the new phones. That would make the signature Pixel design element even more special.

Another option could be the Google logo on the back of the phones. That would certainly remind some people of the glowing Apple logo on older MacBooks.

Fan-favorite feature returns


Around 2019, Android phones started coming with very thin bezels, which prompted manufacturers to kill off the notification LEDs that many, including me, loved. I can’t help but see this Pixel Glow feature as a continuation of those beloved lights, and that makes me thrilled.

As cool as always-on displays are, I’ve never gotten used to them, so I just leave the disabled. Having a subtle light for specific notifications is a killer feature for me, and I can’t wait to see Google’s new implementation.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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