A new Android 17 beta is here, signaling we are almost ready for the stable version
The latest beta is focused on squashing bugs ahead of the June launch.
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Android 17 logo. | Image by Google/Composition by PhoneArena
Google just dropped Android 17 Beta 4 for Pixel devices, and we are officially in the home stretch. With the stable release penciled in for June, this build is less about surprises and more about proving that Android 17 is ready for the finish line.
Google rolled out Beta 4 to the Pixel Beta Program today, and as usual, announced the rollout on the Android Beta Reddit community. The update is available across the full Pixel lineup, from the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
According to Google's own release notes, this one is all about polish: camera session updates that let apps hop between photo and video without a glitch, new video coding support, and the privacy indicator refresh carried over from Beta 2.
The fix Pixel fans actually care about is the "Hey Google" hotword, which flat-out refused to summon Gemini during Betas 1 and 2. Beta 3 brought it back, and Beta 4 keeps it stable, exactly what we hoped for once the bug made it to the Issue Tracker.
Beta 4 is usually the "platform stability" checkpoint. That is Google's way of telling developers the APIs are locked in, so any leftover app compatibility headaches are on the developer side now, not on Android itself.
If your Pixel is your main phone, I normally say to hold off. However, these aren't developer betas and are typically safe enough to install on production devices, as long as you don't mind a bug here and there. That said, if you can't bear the possible inconvenience, just hold off.
Beta 4 arrives as the cycle winds down
Google rolled out Beta 4 to the Pixel Beta Program today, and as usual, announced the rollout on the Android Beta Reddit community. The update is available across the full Pixel lineup, from the Pixel 6 up to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
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Beta 1 was where all the heavy-hitting stuff landed: the new lock-free messaging system, mandatory large-screen adaptivity for apps, and the first wave of security work we previously covered. However, Beta 4 is nothing like that.
According to Google's own release notes, this one is all about polish: camera session updates that let apps hop between photo and video without a glitch, new video coding support, and the privacy indicator refresh carried over from Beta 2.
Android 17 Beta 4 is here now. | Image by PhoneArena
What's actually working now
The fix Pixel fans actually care about is the "Hey Google" hotword, which flat-out refused to summon Gemini during Betas 1 and 2. Beta 3 brought it back, and Beta 4 keeps it stable, exactly what we hoped for once the bug made it to the Issue Tracker.
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Which Android 17 feature are you most excited to try?
Why this release hits different
Beta 4 is usually the "platform stability" checkpoint. That is Google's way of telling developers the APIs are locked in, so any leftover app compatibility headaches are on the developer side now, not on Android itself.
For everyone else, that means the build you install today is basically what will ship with stable Android 17 in June, probably alongside the Pixel 11 series, per what we previously laid out.
Should you install it now?
If your Pixel is your main phone, I normally say to hold off. However, these aren't developer betas and are typically safe enough to install on production devices, as long as you don't mind a bug here and there. That said, if you can't bear the possible inconvenience, just hold off.
Otherwise, if you're feeling adventurous, you can sign up for the beta by heading over to the Android Beta Program page and enrolling your eligible device.
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