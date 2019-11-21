Google adds dynamic email support to Gmail on Android and iOS





Another advantage of having support for dynamic email is that the functionality can be kept up to date so that when you open an email you'll see the most up-to-date information about the subject.Now, according to Google, the rollout is starting today, but it may take more than two weeks for everyone to see the functionality on their Android and iOS devices. It's also worth mentioning that dynamic email support will be turned on by default when the functionality arrives on a compatible device.