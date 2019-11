Gmail's Smart Compose feature is coming to Google Docs

After adding Smart Compose to Gmail last year, Google announced that it's bringing the feature to another app developed by its engineers, Google Docs. Smart Compose uses AI (artificial intelligence) to help users write emails faster in Gmail, while Google Docs users will be able to compose high-quality content easier than ever.Overall, the feature helps users save time while writing on the go and reduces repetition, as well as the chance of spelling and grammatical errors since the AI suggests relevant contextual phrases.For the time being, Smart Compose for Google Docs will be available in beta for G Suite users on the web, but a larger rollout is expected to happen next year.G Suite users admitted in the beta should start seeing Smart Compose suggestions in Google Docs as soon as they start typing. To turn off Smart Compose, simply head to Tools / Preferences and uncheck “Show Smart Compose Suggestions.” Of course, the beta is only available in English.