Garmin's most innovative watch gets a massive discount for Black Friday

Black Friday is already delivering some incredible fitness and wearable deals, but one of the most surprising standouts this year is on Amazon: the Garmin Venu X1 is now down a full $200 from its regular $799.99 price.

I have used this watch for a few days, and I can confidently say this is one of the best premium smartwatch deals of the season.

Of course, such an expensive watch is not exactly an impulse purchase, so what makes the Venu X1 great goes beyond just the discount. First of all, this watch is Garmin's biggest design leaps in years. Instead of the usual round form and memory-in-pixel screens of the past, the Venu X1 features a rectangular, super slim profile and a gorgeous AMOLED screen that looks great both indoors and outside. It's also one of the most comfortable Garmin watches I've worn and the larger screen is a huge advantage for reading maps and various metrics.

Garmin has also slightly tweaked the operating system on the Venu X1. This is still no Apple watchOS, but animations are smoother and the navigation feels a bit cleaner. Of course, you have all the Garmin staples on board: deep health metrics, reliable GPS tracking, dozens of workouts, sleep tracking and recovery insights. Did we say you have maps too? That's a premium feature in Garmin's world.

Battery life is the only area where the Venu X1 doesn't quite live up to the Garmin name. If you use the always-on display, you only get several days, much shorter than the week-long battery life on other Garmin watches. But with AOD off, you can still stretch the battery to a full week, dramatically better than the two or three days you get from an Apple Watch Ultra.

Why this Black Friday deal is worth it


Combine the Apple Watch Ultra esthetic and the great $200 Black Friday discount, and the Garmin Venu X1 becomes an easy recommendation for anyone looking a premium smartwatch with advanced fitness tracking. It looks fantastic with that massive display and it performs well.

At $600, the Venu X1 is quite a unique and alluring offering, and it might just be the more sensible buy for those looking outside the Apple and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra territory.

