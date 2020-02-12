Store and trade your favorite monsters with Pokemon Home, now live on Android and iOS
The cloud-based service lets all users, regardless of tiers, to bring any Pokemon that has appeared in a Pokemon core series game to Pokemon Home. On top of that, certain Pokemon from the Nintendo Switch game Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield can be brought to Pokemon Home.
Last but not least, you'll be able to receive Mystery Gifts using your Android or iOS device. Although Nintendo says Pokemon Home is compatible with devices running Android 6 and above or iOS 9 and newer, the company also mentions that the app might not work on certain devices. The Pokemon Home app can be downloaded for free via Google Play Store and App Store.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):