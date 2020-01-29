Pokemon Home launches in February for iPhone, iPad and Android
The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have just revealed plans to launch a new cloud service app called Pokemon Home. The app will be available on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch next month, but the cloud service will not come for free.
Here is the list of compatible games supported by Pokemon Home at launch: Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! The first thing that pops up to mind is the fact the Pokemon GO is missing from the list, but Nintendo says support for this particular game is already in development.
Another important aspect that makes Pokemon Home a great service is the ability to trade Pokemon on a mobile device. The system is very simple: you specify which Pokemon you want to receive and what you want to trade for it and the service will automatically find a match for you.
You'll also be able to create a room that can hold up to 20 people and trade Pokemon with them. Although there's no cost involved when you create a new trade room, you must be enrolled in a Premium Plan.
There are major differences between the basic and premium plans. For starters, you can only store 30 Pokemon if you're not paying for the service, whereas Premium users can deposit up to 6,000 Pokemon. Also, you can join trade rooms for free, but you won't be able to create any.
As far as prices go, Nintendo announced that the Premium Plan for mobile devices will cost $2.99 per month, $5 per 3 months or $16 for 12 months. Pokemon Home will be released for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch in February.
