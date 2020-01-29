Pokemon Home launches in February for iPhone, iPad and Android

There are major differences between the basic and premium plans. For starters, you can only store 30 Pokemon if you're not paying for the service, whereas Premium users can deposit up to 6,000 Pokemon. Also, you can join trade rooms for free, but you won't be able to create any.As far as prices go, Nintendo announced that the Premium Plan for mobile devices will cost $2.99 per month, $5 per 3 months or $16 for 12 months. Pokemon Home will be released for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch in February.