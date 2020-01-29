iOS Android Games

Pokemon Home launches in February for iPhone, iPad and Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 29, 2020, 6:43 PM
Pokemon Home launches in February for iPhone, iPad and Android
Pokemon is one of the most valuable franchises in the world and the company owning the brand is well aware that, for the time being, it's a golden goose. Pokemon is making a lot of money but come February, it's going to make even more.

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have just revealed plans to launch a new cloud service app called Pokemon Home. The app will be available on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch next month, but the cloud service will not come for free.

With Pokemon Home, fans will be able to manage their collection of Pokemon across multiple games. Think of it as a place where you can bring all your 'mons from many Pokemon series games and deposit them in boxes.

Here is the list of compatible games supported by Pokemon Home at launch: Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu!, and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! The first thing that pops up to mind is the fact the Pokemon GO is missing from the list, but Nintendo says support for this particular game is already in development.

It's worth mentioning that you'll not only be able to store your Pokemon in the cloud, but you can also move them around between compatible games. Usually, this can be done back and forth numerous times, but there are exceptions. If you move a Pokemon from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! Or Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! To Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, you won't be able to return it to its original game.

Another important aspect that makes Pokemon Home a great service is the ability to trade Pokemon on a mobile device. The system is very simple: you specify which Pokemon you want to receive and what you want to trade for it and the service will automatically find a match for you.

You'll also be able to create a room that can hold up to 20 people and trade Pokemon with them. Although there's no cost involved when you create a new trade room, you must be enrolled in a Premium Plan.



There are major differences between the basic and premium plans. For starters, you can only store 30 Pokemon if you're not paying for the service, whereas Premium users can deposit up to 6,000 Pokemon. Also, you can join trade rooms for free, but you won't be able to create any.

As far as prices go, Nintendo announced that the Premium Plan for mobile devices will cost $2.99 per month, $5 per 3 months or $16 for 12 months. Pokemon Home will be released for iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch in February.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless