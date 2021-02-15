T-Mobile's free MLB.TV deal is back in 2021
The ad doesn't specify if this is an All Team subscription or you'll have to choose a single team, but it's probably going to be the former just like last year. Also, there's a high chance that the offer will extend to Sprint customers too since the carrier became part of T-Mobile last year.
Last year, T-Mobile offers a free subscription to The Athletic to go along with the free MLB.TV subscription (a $59.99 value), but there's no telling what will happen this year. The Athletic offers local and national sports coverage via ad-free written content and a network of nearly 150 podcasts.