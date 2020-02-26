T-Mobile to bring back the free MLB.TV offer in March
The deal hasn't been announced and it's not yet listed on T-Mobile Tuesdays' website, but the carrier's support reps have already confirmed the information on Twitter (via TmoNews).
A subscription to MLB.TV is available for $122 this year, but if you're a T-Mobile customer, you'll get it for free. Just make sure that you have the T-Mobile Tuesday app installed on your Android or iOS device. One other thing worth mentioning is that you can watch your favorite baseball games on your mobile phone if you feel like it.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):