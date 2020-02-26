T-Mobile Deals Wireless service

T-Mobile to bring back the free MLB.TV offer in March

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 26, 2020, 10:58 AM
Once per year, T-Mobile offers its customers free MLB.TV subscriptions, no strings attached. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, you are most likely eligible for a free subscription to MLB.TV, which usually costs more than $100.

In 2020, just like in the previous years, T-Mobile will bring back the MLB.TV deal. As part of T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion, the Un-carrier will offer customers a free regular full-season subscription to MLB.TV starting March 24.

The deal hasn't been announced and it's not yet listed on T-Mobile Tuesdays' website, but the carrier's support reps have already confirmed the information on Twitter (via TmoNews).

A subscription to MLB.TV is available for $122 this year, but if you're a T-Mobile customer, you'll get it for free. Just make sure that you have the T-Mobile Tuesday app installed on your Android or iOS device. One other thing worth mentioning is that you can watch your favorite baseball games on your mobile phone if you feel like it.

