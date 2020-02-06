Save up to $600 on the Google Pixel 4/XL at Verizon
You can choose to pay for your newly acquired phone upfront or you can go for the monthly payments. Either way, you must remain a Verizon customer for 24 months. In case you opt for the monthly payments, the Pixel 4 drops to just $20.83/month (usually $33.33/month), while the Pixel 4 XL will cost $24.99/month (usually $37.49/month). Those who prefer to pay upfront will be able to get the Pixel 4 for $500 and the Pixel 4 XL for $600.
Here are some of the phone that you can trade-in and get up to $300 more: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Pixel 3/XL, LG G8 ThinQ, and LG V50 ThinQ.
If you have one of the slightly older flagships like the iPhone 7, Pixel 2/XL, LG G7, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, or Note 8, you will get up to $200 trade-in credit with an upgrade, credited to your account over 24 months.
Finally, there's one more Pixel-related deal up and running at Verizon, which will let you save $300 on the Pixel 4/XL and get $800 off a second Pixel 4/XL. Simply add both phones with monthly device payments to your cart, add one of them as a new smartphone line on any Unlimited plan to your account, and you should get $800+$300 credited to your account over 24 months.
