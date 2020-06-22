Google Pixel 3a drops to lowest price to date on Amazon
Typically selling for $400, the Pixel 3a is cheaper than ever on Amazon. The US retailer offers a massive $120 discount on the Pixel 3a, but you'll have to wait more than a few weeks for your phone to arrive if you decide to go for Amazon's deal.
The Just Black version will be in stock on July 30, while the Clearly White model should arrive on July 1. The Purple-ish variant is the only one available right now, but it's only getting a $60 discount, so it's definitely better to wait a little longer and buy one of the other two models.
More importantly, the phone comes unlocked and it will work on all major carriers in the US. If you'd rather go for its bigger brother, the Pixel 3a XL, you'll be saving just $80 (17%), which isn't the best deal we've been able to track to date.