Google Pixel 3a XL drops to crazy low prices at B&H
Originally priced to sell for $480, Google Pixel 3a XL is now available at B&H for just $320, so you'll be saving no less than $160 if you manage to get your hands on the deal. At the moment, the expected availability is 7-10 business days, but B&H claims that more units are on the way, so you can still order one.
The Google Pixel 3a XL is available in “Just Black” color and comes unlocked, which means it will work on all major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. This is probably your last chance to get a Pixel 3a XL for such a good price, so act quickly.