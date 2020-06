Google Pixel 3a XL drops to crazy low prices at B&H

Google is expected to launch a new line of Pixel smartphones in the coming months, so the current generation will certainly be discontinued at some point. In fact, many US retailers have already stopped selling phones like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL , while other are trying to get rid of their stocks.And there's our chance, customers looking for a cheap product that we believe it will serve us well despite the fact that the manufacturer has decided to discontinue it. B&H offer those looking for a Pixel phone a big opportunity, as the retailer has the Pixel 3a XL on sale for a crazy low price.Originally priced to sell for $480, Google Pixel 3a XL is now available at B&H for just $320 , so you'll be saving no less than $160 if you manage to get your hands on the deal. At the moment, the expected availability is 7-10 business days, but B&H claims that more units are on the way, so you can still order one.The Google Pixel 3a XL is available in “Just Black” color and comes unlocked, which means it will work on all major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. This is probably your last chance to get a Pixel 3a XL for such a good price, so act quickly.