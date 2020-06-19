Android Deals Google

Google Pixel 3a XL drops to crazy low prices at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 19, 2020, 5:54 PM
Google is expected to launch a new line of Pixel smartphones in the coming months, so the current generation will certainly be discontinued at some point. In fact, many US retailers have already stopped selling phones like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, while other are trying to get rid of their stocks.

And there's our chance, customers looking for a cheap product that we believe it will serve us well despite the fact that the manufacturer has decided to discontinue it. B&H offer those looking for a Pixel phone a big opportunity, as the retailer has the Pixel 3a XL on sale for a crazy low price.

Originally priced to sell for $480, Google Pixel 3a XL is now available at B&H for just $320, so you'll be saving no less than $160 if you manage to get your hands on the deal. At the moment, the expected availability is 7-10 business days, but B&H claims that more units are on the way, so you can still order one.

The Google Pixel 3a XL is available in “Just Black” color and comes unlocked, which means it will work on all major carrier in the US, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. This is probably your last chance to get a Pixel 3a XL for such a good price, so act quickly.

Related phones

Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$390 Pixel 3a XL on
$350 Google Pixel 3a XL on
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

