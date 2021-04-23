Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on Verizon, and get another for free

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 23, 2021, 2:45 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Mother’s Day may not be until May 9, but Verizon is already starting the BOGO deals to gift to Mom with a bang. Right now, it is offering a buy one, get one deal on their best 5G phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.
50%
off

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB, BOGO deal

$625
$1249 99
Buy at Verizon
50%
off

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB, BOGO deal

$600
$1199 99
Buy at Verizon
31%
off

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) get $280 off another Watch

$309 99
$449 99
Buy at Verizon
24%
off

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) get $250 off another

$404 99
$529 99
Buy at Verizon


The offer is available to new customers and existing customers who are adding a line, and the phones must be of the same brand, i.e., you can't get both a Galaxy and an iPhone 12, for instance. Here are all Verizon's Mother's Day deals:

  • BOGO deal on the top 5G phones from Apple or Samsung
  • Buy Apple Watch, get up to $250 off another.
  • Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch, get $280 off another.
  • When you select the Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are included and you also get Discovery+ free for a year!



