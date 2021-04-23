Buy an iPhone 12 Pro Max or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on Verizon, and get another for free
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The offer is available to new customers and existing customers who are adding a line, and the phones must be of the same brand, i.e., you can't get both a Galaxy and an iPhone 12, for instance. Here are all Verizon's Mother's Day deals:
- BOGO deal on the top 5G phones from Apple or Samsung
- Buy Apple Watch, get up to $250 off another.
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch, get $280 off another.
- When you select the Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are included and you also get Discovery+ free for a year!