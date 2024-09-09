The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are official! Apple Intelligence for the masses

iPhone 16





The new devices — no surprises there — look a lot like the previous models. Beauty, they say, is on the inside — and in the case of the non-Pro iPhone 16 models, it'll be an all-new Apple A18 silicon built on a 3 nm process. It's probably a rebranded A17 Pro or an offshoot of that — we can't have Pro chips in non-Pro iPhones, right? Point being — it supposedly opens the doors to the new Apple Intelligence (a.k.a. all the AI tricks we've seen from other services before, but unified under one iOS umbrella).





Hold on, that's new

A Camera Control button?





Apple's new upgrade for the iPhone 16 line is a brand-new hardware button. That's right, the company that removes buttons and ports has spent the last two years adding some back — weirdly enough.





The new Camera Control button is a capacitive area which allows you to swipe over it to zoom in and out quickly and easily.





iPhone 16 generation. Also, the Action Button that was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro line is now making it to the non-Progeneration.





That camera module kind of looks like an iPhone XS!





Gone is the awkward module with the diagonal camera lenses — the iPhone 16 now looks super-clean and tight with two lenses in vertical placement, close to each other, a lot like the iPhone XS from the past!





Same display





Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the screen sizes of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will grow, unlike their Pro siblings. Also, Apple did not mention anything about ProMotion, so we assume they still have 60 Hz displays. And yes — the Dynamic Island cutout on top is a part of the iPhone identity and isn't going away.





That's a 6.1-inch display on the regular iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 16 Plus.





New A18 chip





iPhone 16 has a new A18 chip. Built on a 3 nm process and capable of running the latest AI shenanigans. It's more powerful and more energy-efficient than the A16 Bionic in the old As we expected, thehas a new A18 chip. Built on a 3 nm process and capable of running the latest AI shenanigans. It's more powerful and more energy-efficient than the A16 Bionic in the old iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.





More importantly, we have a 5-core GPU on board — "console-grade", Apple calls it. It's a huge part of the future of iPhone as Apple keeps pushing into gaming. And we already have Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Capcom's Resident Evil 7 on the App Store. Not reworks with bad textures but actual ports of the console games.





They were exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, but are likely coming to the non-Pro series now that they are getting new chips and GPUs!





Apple Intelligence





Obviously, AI is a big deal in this year's presentation. But we were caugt off guard when Apple went off on a tangent mid- iPhone 16 presentation. It's all about the Private Cloud Compute and AI now.





Writing tools





Rephrase your emails to sound in a specific way (professional / casual) or help make them more concise. Auto replies and suggestions





Image generation





Generate your own stickers, images, cards, et cetera — integrated with iMessage and a part of iOS.





Communication





Apple Intelligence can prioritize your iMessage and Mail notifications based on content and assumed importance. Again, this is all done on-device and discreetly.





Siri





Siri is getting smarter! It can now lead you through various things on the iPhone that you probably don't know how to do. You can literally ask the assistant, and the new LLM will generate a personal how-to guide.





Also, you can ask Siri to do complex tasks, like "Send Jill the pictures from last weekend's picnic" — Siri will go in your Photos, find the snaps from the afternoon picnic and send them via iMessage.





Visual Intelligence





Click and hold the Camera Control button and point your iPhone to what you are looking at. Kind of like Google Lens — the iPhone will recognize what you are looking at and present contextual options. Translate something, Google a product, add an event from a poster to your calendar, et cetera.





The Camera Control button





OK, it's not just a touchpad — it's a force-sensitive button. Click to open the Camera app. Click again for photo, or hold to record video. You get feedback thanks to the excellent Taptic engine and its precise, clicky vibrations.





It's a two-step button. Light press gives you quick access to controls like zoom, bokeh, exposure. Swiping on it after a light press lets you adjust the chosen setting. The second step is obviously a deeper press, where you take the photo.





iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus camera





Like last year, we have a 48 MP main camera and 12 MP ultra-wide camera. However, Apple made a huge deal out of the zoom on the main camera — by cropping into the sensor, the phone takes "lossless" zoom photos that it treats as a telephoto camera.



No joke, that zoom mode has a separate image processing pipeline than when you are using the main camera at 1x zoom. Will that change anything? We'll save judgement for when its time to test the iPhone 16 in-hand.





The ultra-wide camera is, again, a 12 MP snapper. Apple says it's better at capturing low-light photos. But it also got a Pro feature — it can now auto-focus up close and double as a macro camera!





iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus for gaming





New internal cooling allows the iPhone 16 a 30% improvement in sustained performance, Apple says. And, as we expected — the new A18 chip is comparable to the A17 Pro with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and the ability to play the console titles that previously launched for Pro models only.





iOS 18 new features





Emergency 911 video - make a video call so you can more accurately show your current emergency

Messages via satellite - now, you can sent iMessage texts, not just call through sattelite (US and Canada)









