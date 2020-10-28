Apple Music update brings some iOS 14 features to Android devices

Apple
briefly tested some iOS 14 features for its Music app for Android devices last month, but they were only available for those able to access the beta version of the app. Starting this week, just about all the important changes that were spotted last month by AndroidPolice
are now making it to the stable version of the Apple Music app.
If you're using Apple's music streaming service on an Android phone, here is what you'll get in the latest update. First off, the update adds Listen Now, a new section that replaces the For You tab, a brand-new search experience, which involves relocating the search icon to the bottom bar, and, finally, an enhanced playback experience.
Under the “enhanced playback experience” tag, you can include important new features like Autoplay, Crossfade, as well as the possibility to share on Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat Stories. All of these new features are now available to all Apple Music
users on Android devices.
Besides the most obvious stuff, Apple mentions that the update also improved the app's performance, which means a lot of under-the-hood changes were made too. To get the most out of your Apple Music app, you can download the latest update right now via the Google Play Store
.
