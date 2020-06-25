Apple Android Apps

Apple Music update adds important new feature on Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 25, 2020
The Apple Music app for Android is in pretty bad shape when it comes to performance and functionality, but that's not a surprise considering the relationship between Apple and Google. Thankfully, from time to time, Android users who favor Apple Music over other music streaming services are getting improvements.

The latest Apple Music update (via AndroidPolice) brings one important new feature and a couple of under-the-hood improvements that will surely enhance users' listening experience. As of version 3.3.0, Apple Music features gapless playback on Android devices, which means users can listen to consecutive audio tracks without interruptions.

Aside from that, Apple includes some enhancements to downloads, which are noticeable when you open the Downloads menu. Also, Apple notes that it has added improvements to Android Auto, not just to music downloads, although no additional details are included in the changelog.

Last but not least, the app received an overall performance boost, so if you notice that Apple Music is faster on Android, then it's because of this update. And that's about all the changes included in Apple Music 3.3.0, so make sure to download the latest update via the Google Play Store.

