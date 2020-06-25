Apple Music update adds important new feature on Android
Aside from that, Apple includes some enhancements to downloads, which are noticeable when you open the Downloads menu. Also, Apple notes that it has added improvements to Android Auto, not just to music downloads, although no additional details are included in the changelog.
Last but not least, the app received an overall performance boost, so if you notice that Apple Music is faster on Android, then it's because of this update. And that's about all the changes included in Apple Music 3.3.0, so make sure to download the latest update via the Google Play Store.