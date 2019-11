Amazon previews its best Black Friday 2019 deals, sales start on November 22

Amazon Devices

Electronics

Amazon, the biggest US retailer, is gearing up for another amazing Black Friday, but since it's hard to keep track of all the deals that will go live this week, Amazon has decided to preview some of the best today.First off, it's worth mentioning that Amazon will kick off Black Friday deals on November 22 and the US retailer will offer new deals all day, every day from fashion to toys, home, electronics, Amazon devices and more.So, starting this Friday, November 22 through November 29 (Black Friday), customers can shop thousands of amazing deals on this year's most popular gifts, new and trending finds, holiday essentials, and more.Amazon will list all Black Friday deals on a dedicated website , but you can also see them live via the Amazon App on any Android or iOS device. Apart from the standard deals, customers will also be able to take advantage of select one-time-only deals from top-tier brands across electronics, home, fashion, toys and more, all at very low prices. These deals are expected to sell out fast, with new one-time-only deals launching throughout the day on November 28 (Thanksgiving), November 29 (Black Friday) and December 2 (Cyber Monday).Without further ado, here is a Black Friday deals preview revealed by Amazon earlier today. Keep in mind that these deals, and many more, will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29 (Black Friday), while supplies last.For a limited time, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get a great deal – four months of the premium streaming tier for just $1. Also, with the purchase of select Echo devices, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan will receive four months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.Another interesting deal offered by Amazon is related to its Prime Video service, which will allow Prime members to rent or buy new release movies for 50% the usual price between November 29 and December 5.Last but not least, new subscribers will get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free, while all customers will be able to save up to 80% on select Kindle best-selling books.