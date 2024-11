Black Friday Galaxy phone deals 2024: Galaxy S24 Ultra for 36% off and more jaw-dropping discounts

Attention, bargain hunters! Galaxy phones are cheaper than ever this Black Friday! Day 2 of the event brings discounts that trump some of the hottest sales we saw yesterday, including the Samsung Store's $800 price cut on the Z Fold 6 . This bad boy with 512GB of storage is now $922 off at the Samsung Shop app.Forfans, theflagship is now $311 off via the app. Don't have the app? Well, Amazon gives you a $350 price cut on the(though we'd recommend you download the app, as you can save $518 on the same handset over there). Those on a budget can also save big, as models from the Galaxy A series are now 15–25% off. Find out more handsome discounts with this year's best Black Friday phone deals on Samsung models.

Top three Samsung phone deals on Black Friday:

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is a no-brainer with the Samsung Shop app's Black Friday promo. Over there, you can save $311, while max savings at the official store amount to $275 without trade-ins. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a high-end processor. Get yours and save now!

The Galaxy S24 FE is $175 off at Amazon for Black Friday. That brings the model to irresistible prices with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a top-notch camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, taking lovely-looking photos.

The incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now as affordable as it gets at the Samsung Shop App Just in time for Black Friday, you can get the Galaxy AI phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display for $518 off! The promotion is only available in the app version of the store. Over at the Samsung Store, you can save $470 without trade-ins.





Galaxy S24 FE to the vanilla Galaxy S24 From theto the vanilla, we've got offers on the entire S24 lineup! This year, the best early discounts arrive not from the Samsung Store but from the companion Shop app instead. Over here, you can score massive savings without any trade-ins.





For instance, the Galaxy S24+ can be yours for $240 off, while the vanilla model sells under the $700 mark on Amazon, following a $100 price cut.





What about the S24 Ultra and the just-released Fan Edition model? Well, the S Pen-wielding flagship enjoys a hefty $350 discount at the e-commerce giant. At the same store, you can also get the S24 FE for $175 off.





Many Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos are also available. Check them out to complete your ecosystem without breaking the bank.



Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Black Friday deals





Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $437 off at the Samsung Shop App! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB is now $437 off via the Samsung Shop app. The discount applies to select colors only and requires no trade-in. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable models this year and is a real delight at its lowest price ever! $437 off (36%) $782 99 $1219 99 Buy at Samsung $922 OFF the 512GB Z Fold 6 at the Samsung Shop app The Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a premium design and excellent performance. That comes at a price, though, and the 512GB model can usually set you back almost $2,020. Well, not right now, though! Samsung's Black Friday deal saves you a massive $922, provided you shop via the Samsung Shop app. At the official store, there's a $800 price cut available without trade-ins. $922 off (46%) $1097 99 $2019 99 Buy at Samsung Now's your chance to save 31% on the Z Fold 6! Samsung's latest book-like foldable is now crazy-affordable at Amazon. This Black Friday, you can save 31% on the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays, making it a real dream come true. Enjoy Galaxy AI without breaking the bank with this Black Friday promo. $580 off (31%) Buy at Amazon 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $304 off on Black Friday! The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now available at Amazon for $304 off. The phone has a lovely AMOLED display and is a superb choice in the clamshell foldable world. $304 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $500 off at Best Buy for Black Friday Samsung's latest book-like foldable has lots of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays. And with Galaxy AI on deck, daily interactions with this device are way easier and more enjoyable. You can now get it for $500 off at Best Buy. $500 off (26%) $1399 99 $1899 99 Buy at BestBuy





Z Fold 6 , are available at smashing discounts. The book-like Z Fold 5 Things are just as exciting in the world of foldables. Samsung's latest high-end foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and, are available at smashing discounts. The book-likesuccessor is now $922 off before trade-ins at the Samsung Store, a head-turning promo you shouldn't miss.





Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage in either Pink or Navy. As for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) rival, you can buy it in select colors for $300 off at the official store. Over at Amazon, you can score $580 off thewith 256GB of storage in either Pink or Navy.





Galaxy A Series Black Friday deals





Galaxy A35 5G: $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday The mid-range Galaxy A35 5G may not be as premium as the Galaxy S24 lineup, but it's a lovely choice for cash-strapped Samsung fans. The affordable phone is one of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, as Amazon sells it for $100 off this Black Friday. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Save $88 on the Galaxy A25 5G at Samsung Shop App You can also get the Galaxy A25 5G at discounted prices during this year's Black Friday. This puppy has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and expandable storage (up to 1TB). Get this one for $88 off at the Samsung Shop app. On the web version of the store, the max discount is only $50. $88 off (29%) $212 49 $299 99 Buy at Samsung The Galaxy A15 5G is $30 off for Black Friday! Need a super affordable phone at discounted prices this Black Friday? Get the Galaxy A15. This puppy features an AMOLED display and has expandable storage, plus it's now under the $170 mark. Don't miss out on this cool bargain and buy one before it's too late. $30 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy A54 5G $180 off for Black Friday at Walmart If you don't mind getting a locked device, consider the Galaxy A54 5G. The phone features a compact 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a quality camera, making it a good mid-range option for users. The best part about it? It's now $180 off at Walmart in a fully unlocked condition. $180 off (40%) $269 99 $449 99 Buy at Walmart (Straight Talk) Galaxy A54 5G is $77 off at Walmart If you don't mind getting a locked device, consider the Galaxy A54 5G. A Straight Talk-locked model is currently $77 off at Walmart, saving you plenty of money for money. Get yours and save now. $202 $279 Expired





The most popular Galaxy A models are also on sale already, even though it's not Black Friday yet. You can snatch the Galaxy A25 5G for $88 off via the Samsung Shop app. Keep in mind that you can unlock extra savings with eligible trade-ins. As for the more affordable A15 5G , this one is 15% off at Amazon.





The well-liked Galaxy A35 is also in the spotlight this Black Friday. You can buy this buddy for $100 off its usual price, which lands it under the $300 mark.





Black Friday deals on older Galaxy phones