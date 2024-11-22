Black Friday Galaxy phone deals 2024: Galaxy S24 Ultra for 36% off and more jaw-dropping discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, bargain hunters! Galaxy phones are cheaper than ever this Black Friday! Day 2 of the event brings discounts that trump some of the hottest sales we saw yesterday, including the Samsung Store's $800 price cut on the Z Fold 6. This bad boy with 512GB of storage is now $922 off at the Samsung Shop app.
For Galaxy S24 fans, the Galaxy S24 Plus flagship is now $311 off via the app. Don't have the app? Well, Amazon gives you a $350 price cut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (though we'd recommend you download the app, as you can save $518 on the same handset over there). Those on a budget can also save big, as models from the Galaxy A series are now 15–25% off. Find out more handsome discounts with this year's best Black Friday phone deals on Samsung models.
Top three Samsung phone deals on Black Friday:
Jump to:
Before you continue, we recommend checking out our Black Friday Google Pixel deals in case you're more of a Pixel aficionado. And if you care for neither of those, browse what's happening in the Black Friday iPhone promo universe.
Galaxy S24 Black Friday deals
From the Galaxy S24 FE to the vanilla Galaxy S24, we've got offers on the entire S24 lineup! This year, the best early discounts arrive not from the Samsung Store but from the companion Shop app instead. Over here, you can score massive savings without any trade-ins.
For instance, the Galaxy S24+ can be yours for $240 off, while the vanilla model sells under the $700 mark on Amazon, following a $100 price cut.
What about the S24 Ultra and the just-released Fan Edition model? Well, the S Pen-wielding flagship enjoys a hefty $350 discount at the e-commerce giant. At the same store, you can also get the S24 FE for $175 off.
Many Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos are also available. Check them out to complete your ecosystem without breaking the bank.
Recommended Stories
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Black Friday deals
Things are just as exciting in the world of foldables. Samsung's latest high-end foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, are available at smashing discounts. The book-like Z Fold 5 successor is now $922 off before trade-ins at the Samsung Store, a head-turning promo you shouldn't miss.
As for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) rival, you can buy it in select colors for $300 off at the official store. Over at Amazon, you can score $580 off the Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage in either Pink or Navy.
Galaxy A Series Black Friday deals
The most popular Galaxy A models are also on sale already, even though it's not Black Friday yet. You can snatch the Galaxy A25 5G for $88 off via the Samsung Shop app. Keep in mind that you can unlock extra savings with eligible trade-ins. As for the more affordable A15 5G, this one is 15% off at Amazon.
The well-liked Galaxy A35 is also in the spotlight this Black Friday. You can buy this buddy for $100 off its usual price, which lands it under the $300 mark.
Black Friday deals on older Galaxy phones
Don't want to splurge on the latest foldables? In that case, hurry up and take advantage of Best Buy's incredible bargain that scores $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The model with 256GB of storage is now under $700! The Z Fold 5 is also in the spotlight, retailing for 22% off at Amazon.
There's also a bargain on the Galaxy S23 FE, though this one is for a locked device with a T-Mobile plan. You can get it at the official store for up to $497 off its usual price, provided you have an eligible trade-in.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: