Black Friday Galaxy phone deals 2024: Galaxy S24 Ultra for 36% off and more jaw-dropping discounts

Attention, bargain hunters! Galaxy phones are cheaper than ever this Black Friday! Day 2 of the event brings discounts that trump some of the hottest sales we saw yesterday, including the Samsung Store's $800 price cut on the Z Fold 6. This bad boy with 512GB of storage is now $922 off at the Samsung Shop app.

For Galaxy S24 fans, the Galaxy S24 Plus flagship is now $311 off via the app. Don't have the app? Well, Amazon gives you a $350 price cut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (though we'd recommend you download the app, as you can save $518 on the same handset over there). Those on a budget can also save big, as models from the Galaxy A series are now 15–25% off. Find out more handsome discounts with this year's best Black Friday phone deals on Samsung models.

Top three Samsung phone deals on Black Friday:

Galaxy S24 Ultra: $518 OFF at the Samsung Shop App

The incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage is now as affordable as it gets at the Samsung Shop App Just in time for Black Friday, you can get the Galaxy AI phone with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display for $518 off! The promotion is only available in the app version of the store. Over at the Samsung Store, you can save $470 without trade-ins.
$518 off (36%)
$902 49
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Save $175 on the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon now!

The Galaxy S24 FE is $175 off at Amazon for Black Friday. That brings the model to irresistible prices with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a top-notch camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, taking lovely-looking photos.
$175 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+, 256GB: $311 OFF at the Samsung Shop app

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is a no-brainer with the Samsung Shop app's Black Friday promo. Over there, you can save $311, while max savings at the official store amount to $275 without trade-ins. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a high-end processor. Get yours and save now!
$311 off (31%)
$688 74
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Jump to: 
Before you continue, we recommend checking out our Black Friday Google Pixel deals in case you're more of a Pixel aficionado. And if you care for neither of those, browse what's happening in the Black Friday iPhone promo universe.

Galaxy S24 Black Friday deals


Score $350 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra this Black Friday

Go Ultra without breaking the bank this Black Friday and get the awesome Galaxy S24 Ultra for $350 off! The phone offers top-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain. Act fast and save while you can!
$350 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+, 256GB: Save $311 at the Samsung Shop app

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is a no-brainer with the Samsung Shop app's Black Friday promo. Over there, you can save $311, while max savings at the official store amount to $275 without trade-ins. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a flagship Snadpragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Get yours and save!
$311 off (31%)
$688 74
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Save $175 on the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon now!

The just-released Galaxy S24 FE isn't left out of the discount fun, either! This bad boy is enjoying a huge $175 price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. That brings the model to irresistible prices with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a top-notch camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, taking lovely-looking photos.
$175 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

17% off the Galaxy S24 with Samsung Shop app!

Want something more compact but just as premium? The Galaxy S24 is just what you need. This bad boy features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Currently, the S24 is available at the Samsung Shop app for $135 off its price!
$135 off (17%)
$664 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+, 256GB: $240 OFF at Amazon!

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage is also available at discounted prices at this year's Black Friday. This fella is just as brilliant as its Ultra relative, though it sports a slightly smaller 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Get your Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy-powered phone and save $240 at Amazon!
$240 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Galaxy S24 and save $100 this Black Friday!

Want something more compact but just as premium? The Galaxy S24 is just what you need. This bad boy features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. It's now available on Amazon for $100 off.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

From the Galaxy S24 FE to the vanilla Galaxy S24, we've got offers on the entire S24 lineup! This year, the best early discounts arrive not from the Samsung Store but from the companion Shop app instead. Over here, you can score massive savings without any trade-ins. 

For instance, the Galaxy S24+ can be yours for $240 off, while the vanilla model sells under the $700 mark on Amazon, following a $100 price cut. 

What about the S24 Ultra and the just-released Fan Edition model? Well, the S Pen-wielding flagship enjoys a hefty $350 discount at the e-commerce giant. At the same store, you can also get the S24 FE for $175 off.

Many Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos are also available. Check them out to complete your ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Black Friday deals


Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $437 off at the Samsung Shop App!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB is now $437 off via the Samsung Shop app. The discount applies to select colors only and requires no trade-in. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is one of the best clamshell foldable models this year and is a real delight at its lowest price ever!
$437 off (36%)
$782 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

$922 OFF the 512GB Z Fold 6 at the Samsung Shop app

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a premium design and excellent performance. That comes at a price, though, and the 512GB model can usually set you back almost $2,020. Well, not right now, though! Samsung's Black Friday deal saves you a massive $922, provided you shop via the Samsung Shop app. At the official store, there's a $800 price cut available without trade-ins.
$922 off (46%)
$1097 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Now's your chance to save 31% on the Z Fold 6!

Samsung's latest book-like foldable is now crazy-affordable at Amazon. This Black Friday, you can save 31% on the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays, making it a real dream come true. Enjoy Galaxy AI without breaking the bank with this Black Friday promo.
$580 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $304 off on Black Friday!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now available at Amazon for $304 off. The phone has a lovely AMOLED display and is a superb choice in the clamshell foldable world.
$304 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $500 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

Samsung's latest book-like foldable has lots of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays. And with Galaxy AI on deck, daily interactions with this device are way easier and more enjoyable. You can now get it for $500 off at Best Buy.
$500 off (26%)
$1399 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Things are just as exciting in the world of foldables. Samsung's latest high-end foldable models, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6, are available at smashing discounts. The book-like Z Fold 5 successor is now $922 off before trade-ins at the Samsung Store, a head-turning promo you shouldn't miss.

As for the Motorola Razr+ (2024) rival, you can buy it in select colors for $300 off at the official store. Over at Amazon, you can score $580 off the Z Fold 6 with 256GB of storage in either Pink or Navy.

Galaxy A Series Black Friday deals


Galaxy A35 5G: $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday

The mid-range Galaxy A35 5G may not be as premium as the Galaxy S24 lineup, but it's a lovely choice for cash-strapped Samsung fans. The affordable phone is one of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, as Amazon sells it for $100 off this Black Friday.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $88 on the Galaxy A25 5G at Samsung Shop App

You can also get the Galaxy A25 5G at discounted prices during this year's Black Friday. This puppy has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and expandable storage (up to 1TB). Get this one for $88 off at the Samsung Shop app. On the web version of the store, the max discount is only $50.
$88 off (29%)
$212 49
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy A15 5G is $30 off for Black Friday!

Need a super affordable phone at discounted prices this Black Friday? Get the Galaxy A15. This puppy features an AMOLED display and has expandable storage, plus it's now under the $170 mark. Don't miss out on this cool bargain and buy one before it's too late.
$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A54 5G $180 off for Black Friday at Walmart

If you don't mind getting a locked device, consider the Galaxy A54 5G. The phone features a compact 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a quality camera, making it a good mid-range option for users. The best part about it? It's now $180 off at Walmart in a fully unlocked condition.
$180 off (40%)
$269 99
$449 99
Buy at Walmart

(Straight Talk) Galaxy A54 5G is $77 off at Walmart

If you don't mind getting a locked device, consider the Galaxy A54 5G. A Straight Talk-locked model is currently $77 off at Walmart, saving you plenty of money for money. Get yours and save now.
$202
$279
Expired

The most popular Galaxy A models are also on sale already, even though it's not Black Friday yet. You can snatch the Galaxy A25 5G for $88 off via the Samsung Shop app. Keep in mind that you can unlock extra savings with eligible trade-ins. As for the more affordable A15 5G, this one is 15% off at Amazon.

The well-liked Galaxy A35 is also in the spotlight this Black Friday. You can buy this buddy for $100 off its usual price, which lands it under the $300 mark. 

Black Friday deals on older Galaxy phones


Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $300 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available at lower prices at Best Buy. Just days before Black Friday, the merchant launched an epic $300 discount, landing last year's foldable under the $700 mark.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S23 FE: up to $497 off with a trade-in

If you have an eligible trade-in, get the Galaxy S23 FE at the Samsung Store. With the right device, you can bring this bad boy's price tag to as low as $132.99, meaning you can save up to $497 with trade-ins.
$497 off (79%) Trade-in
$132 99
$629 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now 22% off at Amazon

Want a foldable phone from Samsung at a more modest price? The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is absolutely the one to go for. This model is currently available for 22% off its regular price, allowing you to save $420 on the 512GB model.
$420 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $300 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

Best Buy also sells last year's foldable perfection from Samsung at lower prices. Over here, you can score $300 off the Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage. Extra $100 off is available with immediate activations, and you can get an even better price cut with trade-ins.
$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 5: Now 11% off at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available at lower prices before this year's Black Friday. You can get this bad boy for $127 off its usual price, which is a lovely offer. Keep in mind that this is only the model in Cream.
$127 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB is $100 off on Best Buy

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at Best Buy for $100 off. This is a slightly older phone, but it's still relevant. It features a 6.8-inch display and a 108 MP main camera! Get it and save $100.
$100 off (11%)
$849 99
$949 99
Buy at BestBuy

Don't want to splurge on the latest foldables? In that case, hurry up and take advantage of Best Buy's incredible bargain that scores $300 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The model with 256GB of storage is now under $700! The Z Fold 5 is also in the spotlight, retailing for 22% off at Amazon.

There's also a bargain on the Galaxy S23 FE, though this one is for a locked device with a T-Mobile plan. You can get it at the official store for up to $497 off its usual price, provided you have an eligible trade-in.
