The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges to its best price for Prime Day

Don't want to spend too much on your next tablet this Prime Day? Fret not, it's not just high-end devices that go on sale during the event. Take the Galaxy Tab A9+, for example. This summer, you can grab the base storage configuration for 40% off its original price. That knocks the ~$220 slate just under the $135 mark and down to its best price for the first time this year.
Yep, while the device frequently goes on sale, we haven't seen such deep discounts before. Back in December, the tablet was 36% off, but it hasn't gone over 32% this year, making this Prime-exclusive sale all the more irresistible.
Beyond the display, you get four speakers with Dolby Atmos support, ensuring you get quality audio while streaming your favorite TV shows. Speaking of streaming, this Android tablet is primarily suited for everyday tasks, such as web browsing and video watching. In other words, its Snapdragon 695 chip won't handle ultra-demanding gaming titles effortlessly.
Don't waste your time and take advantage of this lovely Amazon promo and save 40% while Prime Day lasts. And if you're willing to spend more, consider other amazing Prime Day tablet deals.
Featuring an 11-inch 90Hz display, the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers great visuals for its price. As an affordable device, it uses an LCD touchscreen rather than OLED technology, so you may want to consider increasing your budget if you're after those deep, pitch-black tones.
Battery life isn't half-bad, either, with Samsung promising hours of screen time per charge. It packs a 7,040mAh battery, which supports 15W wired charging speeds. All of that makes this slate a true hit among budget-conscious users. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly device that doesn't cost an arm and a leg this Prime Day, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is the one for you.
