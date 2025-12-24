These 3D-printed iPhone Fold units draw some laughs, but they're practical, too
Take one to the office and see what happens.
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If you've forgotten to buy your local iPhone nerd a Christmas present – and if you have a 3D printer – here's the perfect opportunity to outdo Santa.
There's an iPhone Fold replica (yes, with a folding hinge!) over at the MakerWorld community, courtesy of user Subsy, spotted by 9to5Mac.
Instead, it is meant to give people something tangible they can physically experience. By handling the model, users can compare its size and shape to current foldable phones, see how it feels when opened and closed, and decide for themselves whether it is worth waiting for its expected release next year.
Mere hours ago, there came another instance of iPhone Fold renders, courtesy of none other than the reputable leaker Ice Universe:
Reports suggest the foldable iPhone will feature a smaller external display and a wider design, aiming to deliver an iPad-like experience that could even run iPadOS apps.
Despite Apple's efforts, a slight crease may still be visible on the main display, though its hinge is said to be the most advanced in the industry. Early reactions to the design are divided, with some praising its innovation and others finding it unappealing.
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models (the standard iPhone 18 may be pushed to 2027). The alleged iPhone Fold has already entered early testing, with a small batch of devices being built for verification and pre-production.
It is expected to run a future version of iOS tailored for foldable screens and could be priced at around $2,400.
You didn't expect a budget-friendly foldable iPhone, right?!
There's an iPhone Fold replica (yes, with a folding hinge!) over at the MakerWorld community, courtesy of user Subsy, spotted by 9to5Mac.
Unofficial, but fun
Image credit – user Subsy, MakerWorld
Keep in mind that it's a fan-made, unofficial model. The user behind the Subsy nickname says that it's based on leaked CAD renders. As you can guess, Cupertino execs haven't confirmed these dimensions, nor they'll do at any time prior to the official unveiling of the alleged iPhone Fold.
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As the description of the model goes, the plastic mockup has been "modelled to be as close as possible to those leaks". The author highlights that this approach is not about guessing how the device works on the inside (duh!).
Instead, it is meant to give people something tangible they can physically experience. By handling the model, users can compare its size and shape to current foldable phones, see how it feels when opened and closed, and decide for themselves whether it is worth waiting for its expected release next year.
That's actually practical!
Which other phone should get a 3D-printed mockup?
Maybe a trifold!
0%
Some camera-centric flagship.
0%
A flip phone.
0%
I don't care about 3D-printed mockups.
0%
The other renders
Mere hours ago, there came another instance of iPhone Fold renders, courtesy of none other than the reputable leaker Ice Universe:
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The iPhone Fold render. | Image credit — Ice Universe
Reports suggest the foldable iPhone will feature a smaller external display and a wider design, aiming to deliver an iPad-like experience that could even run iPadOS apps.
Despite Apple's efforts, a slight crease may still be visible on the main display, though its hinge is said to be the most advanced in the industry. Early reactions to the design are divided, with some praising its innovation and others finding it unappealing.
The real thing
Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models (the standard iPhone 18 may be pushed to 2027). The alleged iPhone Fold has already entered early testing, with a small batch of devices being built for verification and pre-production.
Apple is reportedly focusing on a premium design with a nearly invisible crease, using new materials and a redesigned hinge. The device is said to feature a large inner display, a smaller outer screen, solid camera hardware, high-end memory and storage options, and a large battery.
It is expected to run a future version of iOS tailored for foldable screens and could be priced at around $2,400.
You didn't expect a budget-friendly foldable iPhone, right?!
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