Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

These 3D-printed iPhone Fold units draw some laughs, but they're practical, too

Take one to the office and see what happens.

4comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
3D-printed phone mockup held in hand.
If you've forgotten to buy your local iPhone nerd a Christmas present – and if you have a 3D printer – here's the perfect opportunity to outdo Santa.

There's an iPhone Fold replica (yes, with a folding hinge!) over at the MakerWorld community, courtesy of user Subsy, spotted by 9to5Mac.

Unofficial, but fun




Keep in mind that it's a fan-made, unofficial model. The user behind the Subsy nickname says that it's based on leaked CAD renders. As you can guess, Cupertino execs haven't confirmed these dimensions, nor they'll do at any time prior to the official unveiling of the alleged iPhone Fold.

Recommended For You

As the description of the model goes, the plastic mockup has been "modelled to be as close as possible to those leaks". The author highlights that this approach is not about guessing how the device works on the inside (duh!).

Instead, it is meant to give people something tangible they can physically experience. By handling the model, users can compare its size and shape to current foldable phones, see how it feels when opened and closed, and decide for themselves whether it is worth waiting for its expected release next year.

That's actually practical!

Which other phone should get a 3D-printed mockup?
Maybe a trifold!
0%
Some camera-centric flagship.
0%
A flip phone.
0%
I don't care about 3D-printed mockups.
0%
0 Votes

The other renders


Mere hours ago, there came another instance of iPhone Fold renders, courtesy of none other than the reputable leaker Ice Universe:

Recommended For You



Reports suggest the foldable iPhone will feature a smaller external display and a wider design, aiming to deliver an iPad-like experience that could even run iPadOS apps.

Despite Apple's efforts, a slight crease may still be visible on the main display, though its hinge is said to be the most advanced in the industry. Early reactions to the design are divided, with some praising its innovation and others finding it unappealing.

The real thing


Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models (the standard iPhone 18 may be pushed to 2027). The alleged iPhone Fold has already entered early testing, with a small batch of devices being built for verification and pre-production.

Apple is reportedly focusing on a premium design with a nearly invisible crease, using new materials and a redesigned hinge. The device is said to feature a large inner display, a smaller outer screen, solid camera hardware, high-end memory and storage options, and a large battery.

It is expected to run a future version of iOS tailored for foldable screens and could be priced at around $2,400.

You didn't expect a budget-friendly foldable iPhone, right?!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (4)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T will probably have to make call centers speak great English again
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
You're not alone: Most users are disappointed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra – here's what Samsung could have done better
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Pixel phones get new Bluetooth feature
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
Notification T-Mobile users had been waiting for since February is here
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades
iPhone 18 is coming next spring: 2nm chip and 6 other hot upgrades

Latest News

AT&T flips the script on T-Mobile and Verizon with first-of-its-kind plan for weary customers
AT&T flips the script on T-Mobile and Verizon with first-of-its-kind plan for weary customers
Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow
Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow
Math wasn't mathing: T-Mobile found to be misleading customers
Math wasn't mathing: T-Mobile found to be misleading customers
Samsung confirms blood pressure monitoring is finally hitting Galaxy Watch in the US
Samsung confirms blood pressure monitoring is finally hitting Galaxy Watch in the US
Amazon Spring Sale 2026 phone deals: final chance to score a big discount
Amazon Spring Sale 2026 phone deals: final chance to score a big discount
I used to think more cameras meant better photos, but the iPhone 17e proved me wrong
I used to think more cameras meant better photos, but the iPhone 17e proved me wrong
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless