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3 Pixel 11 Pro XL features that could make me switch back to Google in 2026

Here are the 3 rumored upgrades to the Pixel 11 Pro XL that can make me consider Google's upcoming flagship.

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Pixel 11 Pro XL render.
Pixel 11 Pro XL render. | Image by Android Headlines
2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year, especially if you're a Pixel fan. We're still months away from the official reveal of the new Pixel 11 series, but we've heard some interesting rumors about the phones already. 

The Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to arrive in August alongside its smaller siblings, and although the design is said to remain largely the same, we may see some hot upgrades under the hood. Here are the 3 rumored features that would make me consider this phone. 

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New advanced M16 OLED panel



Samsung's brand-new M16 OLED material for the display is said to debut with the Pixel 11 Pro XL and its smaller siblings. That's a new display tech noticeably brighter and more power-efficient than the M14, which is in the Galaxy S26 and the iPhone 17

M16 will also offer more accurate color representation. Basically, if this rumor is true, the Pixel 11 Pro XL will be one of the phones with the best display in 2026. The iPhone 18 Pro is also going to follow with the same tech. The changes will especially be visible in outdoor lighting conditions. 

We may also see battery life gains from the improved efficiency of the new display panel. 

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2nm-built Tensor G6 chip, Titan M3 for security, MediaTek M90 modem 



The Pixel 11 Pro XL's hardware is reportedly going to be top-notch. We'll see the 2nm-built Google-made Tensor G6 powering the device. This chip would especially be designed with AI tasks in mind, but this will bring improvements across the board.

Thanks to the 2nm process, the chip should be more powerful and drain less battery, which is another thing that will improve the battery life on the upcoming Pixel. The Titan M3 chip for security at the hardware level is also reportedly integrated here. 

MediaTek's M90 modem for connectivity is said to improve connectivity and signal on the phone, replacing the Exynos modem, which wasn't particularly strong in that area. So, we can expect more reliable calls and signals. 

64MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom and 100x AI zoom 



Some rumors claim that the telephoto camera of the Pixel 11 Pro XL may get an upgrade this year. We may see a 64 MP periscope camera replacing the 48 MP one on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. It's important to keep in mind that not all sources corroborate this, though. 

If true, that would be an upgrade in the optical zoom level as well. The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers 5x optical zoom. The rumored 10x optical zoom will improve the quality of the zoomed-in images, and the change should be significant. 

Having a good zoom camera is a must, in my opinion. The Pixel 11 Pro XL's predecessor is already great with zoom, and this, if true, will take things even further. 

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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