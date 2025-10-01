Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung’s 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra just got $470 more tempting — no trade-in required

The Galaxy S25 Ultra can now be yours for up to $470 with this epic sale at the official store.

Don’t feel like waiting for the best Prime Day Samsung phone deals to go live? You don’t have to — especially if you’ve set your eyes on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In fact, the Samsung Store is already giving you serious discounts on two storage versions: 512GB and 1TB. The best part? You won’t have to trade in an old device to take advantage of this offer.

The 512GB model is normally $1,419.99, but it’s currently $1,069.99 — $350 off. The deal includes a $120 free storage upgrade and a $230 extra discount with Samsung Instant Savings. If you pick the massive 1TB model, you’re saving an even more attractive $470. That knocks the buffed-up storage configuration to $1,189.99 from $1,659.99.

Get the 1TB Galaxy S25 Ultra for $470 off

$1189 99
$1659 99
$470 off (28%)
Samsung is now offering an irresistible promo on the buffed-up 1TB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Right now, the official store is giving you a free storage upgrade ($240 value) and a $230 discount with Samsung Instant Savings, meaning you can save a total of $470.
Buy at Samsung

Save $350 on the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra

$1069 99
$1419 99
$350 off (25%)
If you don't need 1TB of storage, consider the 512GB variant. This one is also on sale at the official store. At the moment, you can get a $120 free storage upgrade and a $230 discount with Samsung Instant Savings.
Buy at Samsung

Granted, these discounts don’t exactly land the mighty Galaxy S25 Ultra into the budget-friendly segment. But there are no better price cuts at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart right now — so this is your best chance to save at the moment.

And ‘mighty’ doesn’t even begin to describe this flagship Android phone. Its large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides crisp and vivid visuals, while the anti-reflective coating ensures reflections are never an issue.

The Samsung phone excels on the performance front as well. Powered by the overclocked version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite, this handset breezes through everything you throw at it. Then you have Galaxy AI on deck, which makes daily use much smoother and more enjoyable.

Let’s not overlook the impressive camera. This bad boy packs a quad system on the back featuring a 200MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 5x periscope, and 10MP 3x telephoto sensors. As the photo samples in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review show, the phone captures everything in stunning detail, even in low-light conditions.

So, yeah — the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expensive, but with price comes quality — and this fella delivers! Get yours at the official store and save up to $470 with this incredible offer.

