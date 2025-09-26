The $1000 mistake too many people will make this year

Galaxy S25 Edge

Audio and everyday use

Wait, it has good battery life?

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 6h 13min 16h 47min 7h 19min 9h 12min Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 6h 22min 16h 40min 7h 44min 9h 38min Apple iPhone Air 3149 mAh 6h 43min 16h 29min 9h 54min 7h 27min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 1h 16min Untested 67% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 3900 mAh 1h 6min Untested 59% Untested Apple iPhone Air 3149 mAh 1h 36min Untested 54% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

Absolutely unnecessary horsepower





CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 17 3527 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 2823 Apple iPhone Air 3500 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 17 8798 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 9060 Apple iPhone Air 8836





GPU Performance:

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 17 5172 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 5407 Apple iPhone Air 4898 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 17 3295 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 2628 Apple iPhone Air 2895 View all



The issue is that there’s no vapor chamber cooling in this ultra-thin frame to keep the chip at an optimal temperature, and titanium isn’t exactly great at dissipating heat. If you run a few heavy tasks back-to-back the Air throttles harder than the regular iPhone 17 . It doesn’t break a sweat when you are casually using it for social media, but this isn’t the kind of phone you’d want to edit videos or photos for those platforms.



Did Apple really need to flex with the A19 Pro here? Absolutely not. The A18 would’ve been more than enough, probably knocked a few hundred bucks off too, and made this thing way easier to recommend. But no, Apple went with the “luxury” angle.



Admire it, don't buy it



You are at the Apple Store and you spot the iPhone Air , a shiny thing in perfect lighting at the Apple Store, and you think to yourself: “Damn, that’s a good-looking slab of titanium.” You’ll want to pick it up, twirl it around, maybe even flex it to your friends for a hot second. But the likelihood of you selling it just a year later is high, in my humble opinion.



Meanwhile, you might catch a glimpse at the regular iPhone 17 , sitting right there next to the Air. Yes, it looks a lot more familiar and — admittedly — boring, but it is $200 cheaper, and has better cameras, faster charging, and fewer compromises overall. In fact, it’s probably the best value phone Apple has released in the last five years.



So while the Air might turn some heads and feel cool, you can’t convince me that it is anything but a statement piece — not a great phone. And like most fashion statements, the shine will wear off a lot faster than you thought it would. I’d venture to guess that, even if this first generation sells well, a second one would be much less popular.



Oh, and as a little side note, let’s not forget that the iPhone Air is eSIM only across all markets, which is not ideal if you insist on having a physical SIM card.



We gave it a Photo score of 126 and a Video score of 122. Compare that to the’s 150/145 or the’s 140/134, and it is pretty clear that you are not getting the best for your money. You miss out on proper ultrawide and telephoto shots, which in this price class is inexcusable.The selfie camera’s new square sensor is a nice touch, letting you snap landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically. But it’s a minor party trick that doesn’t make up for losing half a camera system. Plus, from the comparisons we’ve done, this new 18MP camera doesn’t seem to offer drastically different image quality to the 12MP one from previous models.But there is one more downside to thethat, for me, is an absolute dealbreaker.As someone who regularly enjoys video content on their phone, this one immediately stood out to me.Theonly has a mono speaker. In 2025. On a thousand-dollar phone. And it’s not like we are talking about an okay audio experience. Not only are you missing out on stereo sound (which will feel weird when you watch videos, believe me), but it’s also about how bad the sound is: it’s missing depth, bass, but most of all it is really low volume. Playing a YouTube video makes it feel like you are using a budget phone… Forget about playing music while you get ready for work in the morning — you won’t want to do it.Pair that with weaker haptics than the Pro models, and you start to realize how shallow the Air’s “premium” experience really is. Ah, “shallow” — that is the word I can best use to describe the audio experience on the, and the phone itself, for that matter.We were all expecting theto do poorly in our battery life tests. What we didn’t take into account in our predictions, however, was the lack of stereo speakers. After running a few controlled tests, we realized that the Air’s greatest downside actually had a silver lining — it helped its battery life.With a 3,149 mAh cell, the Air lasted 6h 43m in our tests, slightly better than the(6h 22m).This is great news, but it is a bit ruined by the other major factor when it comes to battery life: the charging. The Air is capped at 20W, which feels a bit disappointing next to the’s 40W and the 25W of theStill, the difference is not astronomical. A full charge takes 1h 36m on the Air versus 1h 16m on theStill, the fact that this battery life is reached only because the phone uses a single speaker with poor audio quality leaves a bad taste in my mouth.Apple gave the Air its A19 Pro chip — with one GPU core disabled, but it’s still ridiculously fast. Geekbench and 3DMark prove it can trade blows with Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the, which is no small feat.