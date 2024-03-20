Up Next:
Doubting Thomas: Fans split over Pixel 8a's potential seven-year software support
With guaranteed security and Android version updates until at least October 2030, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro made the headlines back in 2023. There was a lot of speculation surrounding the duo before its release and the claim that Google will offer the staggering seven years of software support.
After the rumor materialized, Samsung also went down the seven-year path for Galaxy S24 updates.
Some brands decided to distance themselves from this trend. Kinder Liu, the COO and president of OnePlus, provided insight into why the OnePlus 12 series receives four to five years of updates instead of the seven offered by Google and Samsung:
The situation today is somewhat similar with the upcoming Pixel 8a, Google’s mid-range variant of the latest Pixel line.
While there are numerous leaks that have disclosed the handset extensively already, one question remains unanswered so far. Will the Pixel 8a offer the same seven years of software support (like its shiny siblings), or will it default to what the Pixel 7a brought to the table? The Pixel 7a will receive three years of major software updates as well as five years of security patches.
People are so far divided on the question. Some are more than sure that the Pixel 8a will get the full seven years of support, while others are skeptical and claim such a move on Google’s behalf is highly unlikely.
Many didn’t know what to make of it – is this real, or not? Why so many years? Is the promise going to cover only seven years of Android updates, or will that period also include security updates? Will it cost anything extra?
Imagine your phone is a sandwich. Some manufacturers are now saying that the filling in their sandwich — their phone's software — will still be good to eat in seven years' time. But what they're not telling you is that the bread in the sandwich — the user experience — might be moldy after four years. Suddenly, a seven-year software update policy doesn't matter because the rest of your experience with the phone is terrible.
The Pixel 8a situation
Let’s start with what the Doubting Thomas team claims. According to skeptics in both “Pixel 8a getting 7 years?” and “Does anyone know or can guess how many years will the Google Pixel 8a will or can last?” Reddit discussions, users should not hold their breath over the extended software support:
