Black Friday phone deals 2022 are here: Hot deals on Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus, Motorola

PhoneArena is again gathering all of the best Black Friday 2022 phone deals for you and gathering them at this one place where you can see if your favorite is discounted on today's Black Friday sales event and by how much.









Midrangers are getting the most love, though, with deep Black Friday phone discounts to be had on such staples like the Galaxy S21 FE , the iPhone 14 and even the lowly iPhone SE . Check all of the best phone deals available for Black Friday from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others below!

Best Black Friday phone deals right now





IPHONE 14 PRO MAX FREE WITH TRADE-IN! The awesome iPhone 14 Pro Max is now basically free on Verizon, provided that you opt for a new line and trade in an eligible device. The carrier will shave off $1000 of the price tag, plus additional $200 when you switch to any of Big Red's awesome 5G plans. $1100 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $1099 99 Buy at Verizon IPHONE 14 PRO NOW AVAILABLE FOR FREE WITH TRADE-IN The iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon can also be yours for free. Here's how it works: firstly, you have to bring an eligible phone for a trade-in, and the catch here is that Verizon would accept damaged phones without leaking batteries; secondly, you will have to opt for any of the eligible 5G Unlimited plans, and finally, you can also get the price down by a further $200 by switching from another carrier. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 /mo $999 99 Buy at Verizon Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours right now for $348.47 less! Amazon has Samsung's best phone to date with a nice 29% discount at the moment! This is the 128GB version. The phone comes with an included S Pen, one of the best camera systems, great performance, and really good battery life! $348 off (29%) $851 52 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22+: One of the best S22+ deals this year! The Galaxy S22+ is going for $392 less at Amazon at the moment, which amounts to a 39% discount! This is one of the best offers for Samsung's plus-sized flagship this year, which comes with 128GB of storage, great performance, and good battery life. $392 off (39%) $608 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22: Buy it from Amazon now and save $202! There is a nice 25% discount on the regular Galaxy S22 at Amazon right now! This is one of the best compact phones on the market in 2022, which makes it a rare breed amongst all the other options that are available. Now's your chance to get it for a great price! $202 off (25%) $598 49 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Buy the Fan Edition Samsung with a 43% discount! Amazon has dropped the price of the popular Galaxy S21 FE by a whopping $300, making it an ever bigger steal than it usually is. With its price during Black Friday, the S21 FE is arguably one of the best bang-for-your-buck Android phones you will find at the moment. $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon MOTO G STYLUS (2021) NOW JUST $150! You don't need to break the bank to score an awesome stylus-enabled phone. The Moto G Stylus (2021) can be yours for just $149.99, no strings attached! Aside from having a stylus, the phone is also equipped with a microSD card slot, a rarity these days, as well as 128GB of native storage. The Moto G Stylus is available in two colors, black and white. $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy ONEPLUS 10 PRO MASSIVE 31% DOWN! Normally going for $549.99, the 128GB OnePlus 10 Pro flagship is down to just $549.99, which gets you an awesome phone with a super-fast chip, tons of intriguing software features, and a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. This awesome deal gets you an unlocked device that can be used on any carrier. Be sure to get this one as soon as possible, as BestBuy's stock might evaporate come Black Friday! $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy GOOGLE PIXEL 7 128GB NOW JUST $499! The awesome and compact Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage on deck is now marked down significantly over at BestBuy. That's a very appealing price cut for one of the latest superb Android phones. The Pixel 7 usually sells for $599, but you can save a cool $100 and get it for just $499 right now! Act fast or you might just miss the deal! $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 6a: Get it now with a 33% discount at Best Buy The Pixel 6a is currently enjoying a $150 price cut at Best Buy, bringing its price down to $299. This is practically a steal, as you will find it hard to spot a better phone for this type of money! This is the unlocked version that comes with 128GB of storage. $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max: $300 eGift card + up to $250 off at Walmart Walmart is offering a $300 eGift card with the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max with an AT&T or Verizon activation. Get $250 more with a trade-in on an older phone (Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 12, or newer)! $550 off (50%) Trade-in $549 $1099 Buy at Walmart Get the iPhone 14 Pro, get the same $550 benefits (gift card + trade-in discount) Don't like the Pro Max size? Not a problem — the same offer extends to the iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon or AT&T. To reiterate, that's a $300 eGift card from Walmart and up to $250 off (trade in Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 12, or newer). $550 off (50%) Trade-in $549 $1099 Buy at Walmart Who needs an iPhone SE when you can get a $349 iPhone 13 mini! With Walmart being the bastion of prepaid carriers and Straight Talk, in particular, it's little wonder that it offers the iPhone 13 mini there for just $349. That's one of the lowest entry points in the Apple iPhone ecosphere and for a fast compact device at that! $150 off (30%) $349 99 $499 99 Buy at Walmart iPhone SE (2nd Generation - 2020) gets discounted by 20%! The 2nd- generation iPhone SE is available at Walmart with an early Black Friday 20% discount at the moment. This is the 64GB version that is locked to AT&T. $50 off (20%) $199 $249 Buy at Walmart Apple iPhone 13 mini (Total by Verizon): Buy it now and for $70 less! You can get the iPhone 13 mini for just $629 from Walmart. This is the 128GB model and it is locked to Total by Verizon, so keep that in mind. You can get it in Starlight and Blue, although the latter will cost you $723.99. $70 off (10%) $629 $699 Buy at Walmart





Are phones sold unlocked on Black Friday?

Yes, if you are looking to buy an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, or a Google Pixel on Black Friday 2022, know that these brands support the widest number of 4G/5G network bands and come unlocked or easy to unlock even if you buy them from a carrier.

The Motorola phone deals are also mainly of unlocked devices, and, Motorola being the OG communications company, its phones come working on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T out of the box, too.

The only thing you have to watch for when buying an iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, or Motorola unlocked, is if you plan to use them on Verizon, as America's largest carrier has an ultrafast mmWave section of its 5G network that has to be serviced by specialized modem bands, so phone makers sometimes have slightly different unlocked models dedicated to Verizon's network.



Which stores and carriers have the best deals on phones during Black Friday?





You can safely expect to see all the big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to come out with good deals on phones.





However, phone manufacturers also join the event with their own offers and discounts. Traditionally, unlike Apple, Samsung usually reduces the prices of its old and new phones, might offer new bundles (e.g. a Galaxy S22 + earbuds), or better trade-in deals.





You better believe that mobile operators like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other smaller ones will jump in on the action and try to get as many customers as possible.









Is Black Friday a good time to get a phone?





It most definitely is! But we will do you one better — it is the best time to buy yourself a brand new phone, especially if it is one of those ultra-expensive flagships from popular manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, etc., or if you need to buy an unlocked phone! Follow this page and make sure you see the best offers on phones as soon as they come out, so that you don't miss out on the one you are patiently waiting for.



