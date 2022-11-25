Black Friday phone deals 2022 are here: Hot deals on Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus, Motorola
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
PhoneArena is again gathering all of the best Black Friday 2022 phone deals for you and gathering them at this one place where you can see if your favorite is discounted on today's Black Friday sales event and by how much.
While the Apple-Samsung duopoly has gotten price cuts of $500 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max or $400 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are also great deals on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and a number of Motorola flagships, too!
Midrangers are getting the most love, though, with deep Black Friday phone discounts to be had on such staples like the Galaxy S21 FE, the iPhone 14 and even the lowly iPhone SE. Check all of the best phone deals available for Black Friday from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others below!
Best Black Friday phone deals right now
Also check out:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals
During our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, we found it extremely trendy, and totally get why it's so popular and wanted! After all, this is Samsung's flip phone for the modern age, an ultra-compact one, thanks to its folding screen. So lets start with that one - we have some great early Black Friday Z Flip 4 deals, including one from Samsung itself, where you can get this cutting-edge, trendy phone for as little as $309.99 with eligible trade-in!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals
The Z Fold 4 is an Android powerhouse, just like we described it in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review. It's basically a folding tablet and a smartphone in one, with its folding display giving you 7.6 inches to enjoy your social media, web browsing and movie watching at large! When you're done, just fold it and put it in a pocket - as easy as pie! Well, you can now have this amazing phone for way less, thanks to a wave of Black Friday deals from Samsung itself.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
Samsung's latest and greatest mainstream flagship series consists of the base Galaxy S22, the larger Galaxy S22 Plus, and the big Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also comes with a built-in stylus for jotting down notes like a pro! So this is the kind of flagship phone family that has something for everybody, and if you've always wanted to experience the best Android can offer, you can hardly do it better than with the Galaxy S22 Ultra! Wish to learn more about these phones? Check out our Galaxy S22 review, Galaxy S22 Plus review, and Galaxy S22 Ultra review!
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals
Need a great, affordable smartphone from a trusted brand like Samsung, but don't want to break the bank, thanks to some fantastic Black Friday deals? Look no further:
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals
Samsung's "Fan Edition" phone was normally slightly cheaper than the base flagship S22, but it's now even more within reach thanks to Black Friday price cuts! In our Galaxy S21 FE review we praised it for its excellent performance, solid cameras, lightweight design, and beautiful 120Hz screen, perfect for both entertainment and smooth gaming!
Apple iPhone 13 series deals
Even though Walmart, Amazon, and others did discount the iPhone 14 models for Black Friday, these offers are mostly tied up with activation and gift cards, while it's iPhone 13 line that is seeing the best direct price cuts for Black Friday! The iPhone 13 mini, for instance, is just $349 over at Walmart, while the iPhone 13 Pro, or the professional-grade iPhone 13 Pro Max are discounted by $100-$200 there as well, not to mention all the Amazon iPhone 13 price cuts!
Also check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page for even more iPhone offers.
Apple iPhone 12 series deals
If you're looking to save money, buying an older-generation iPhone is always a great idea. Not only does the iPhone 12 hold up perfectly in 2022, but it's more likely to get bigger discounts. Here are the early Black Friday iPhone 12 deals already available:
Apple iPhone 11 series deals
The best way to save money on your next iPhone is to get a slightly older model, renewed. Thankfully, we already have some great early Black Friday deals on renewed iPhone 11 phones, and there's more to come!
Apple iPhone SE 2 deals
No need to spend flagship prices just to own an iPhone! The excellent 2nd-generation iPhone SE may have a somewhat outdated design, but it's still a quick performer, and a wonderful, reliable phone for most anyone. Whether for a gift, or as a main device, the iPhone SE (2nd-gen) can now be yours for less, it's almost Black Friday after all!
Google Pixel 7 series deals
Google Pixel 6 series deals
Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature a distinctly "Pixel" look, clean, stock Android with quick updates, and some excellent cameras. Whether you want the base 6.4-inch Pixel 6, or the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro, with its extra camera, great performance, battery life, and surprisingly good speakers, both of these Google phones are going to cost less for the next few days, so get 'em while the Black Friday deals are hot!
The Pixel 6a takes everything essential from its more expensive brothers and offers it in a more affordable package. Right now you can find the Pixel 6a for $150 less at Best Buy — a deal that makes it even more appealing than usual.
Also be sure to see our Google Pixel Black Friday deals page for more Pixel phone deals!
Sony Xperia deals
Motorola Moto G Play deals
Modern budget phones are very impressive, as many of them cover all the basics while costing very little money! And Motorola's G Play is a great option to consider if you're looking for exactly that. This already cheap smartphone is now even less thanks to Black Friday discounts!
Motorola Moto G Stylus deals
While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an incredible, flagship smartphone with a stylus, not everyone's willing or able to pay that much money for the experience. Luckily, Moto's budget stylus phone - the Moto G Stylus, is always an option, and an even cheaper one now during Black Friday, for the stylus fans looking to save some money!
Motorola Moto G Power deals
Good value and fantastic battery life - if those are the things you're looking for in a smartphone, the Moto G Power definitely deserves your consideration. This battery life champ is even more affordable now that the early Black Friday deals are in action.
Looking for more Moto deals? Check out: Motorola Black Friday deals.
Motorola Edge deals
"Flagship quality, midrange price" are words that describe Motorola's Edge smartphone pretty perfectly, and that aforementioned midrange price is now even better after the Black Friday discounts got live!
OnePlus 10 series deals
OnePlus fan looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our OnePlus Black Friday deals page.
OnePlus 9 series deals
OnePlus Nord N20 deals
Are phones sold unlocked on Black Friday?
Yes, if you are looking to buy an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, or a Google Pixel on Black Friday 2022, know that these brands support the widest number of 4G/5G network bands and come unlocked or easy to unlock even if you buy them from a carrier.
The Motorola phone deals are also mainly of unlocked devices, and, Motorola being the OG communications company, its phones come working on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T out of the box, too.
The only thing you have to watch for when buying an iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, or Motorola unlocked, is if you plan to use them on Verizon, as America's largest carrier has an ultrafast mmWave section of its 5G network that has to be serviced by specialized modem bands, so phone makers sometimes have slightly different unlocked models dedicated to Verizon's network.
Which stores and carriers have the best deals on phones during Black Friday?
You can safely expect to see all the big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to come out with good deals on phones.
However, phone manufacturers also join the event with their own offers and discounts. Traditionally, unlike Apple, Samsung usually reduces the prices of its old and new phones, might offer new bundles (e.g. a Galaxy S22 + earbuds), or better trade-in deals.
You better believe that mobile operators like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other smaller ones will jump in on the action and try to get as many customers as possible.
- Verizon Black Friday 2022 deals: great offers on phones
- Best T-Mobile Black Friday 2022 deals
- Best AT&T Black Friday 2022 deals: free iPhones and bogo deals
Is Black Friday a good time to get a phone?
It most definitely is! But we will do you one better — it is the best time to buy yourself a brand new phone, especially if it is one of those ultra-expensive flagships from popular manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, etc., or if you need to buy an unlocked phone! Follow this page and make sure you see the best offers on phones as soon as they come out, so that you don't miss out on the one you are patiently waiting for.