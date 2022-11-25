Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's Black Friday deals are here!
Amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deals right now!

Black Friday phone deals 2022 are here: Hot deals on Galaxy, iPhone, OnePlus, Motorola

PhoneArena is again gathering all of the best Black Friday 2022 phone deals for you and gathering them at this one place where you can see if your favorite is discounted on today's Black Friday sales event and by how much. 

While the Apple-Samsung duopoly has gotten price cuts of $500 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max or $400 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are also great deals on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and a number of Motorola flagships, too! 

Midrangers are getting the most love, though, with deep Black Friday phone discounts to be had on such staples like the Galaxy S21 FE, the iPhone 14 and even the lowly iPhone SE. Check all of the best phone deals available for Black Friday from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others below!

Best Black Friday phone deals right now


IPHONE 14 PRO MAX FREE WITH TRADE-IN!

The awesome iPhone 14 Pro Max is now basically free on Verizon, provided that you opt for a new line and trade in an eligible device. The carrier will shave off $1000 of the price tag, plus additional $200 when you switch to any of Big Red's awesome 5G plans.
$1100 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$1099 99
Buy at Verizon

IPHONE 14 PRO NOW AVAILABLE FOR FREE WITH TRADE-IN

The iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon can also be yours for free. Here's how it works: firstly, you have to bring an eligible phone for a trade-in, and the catch here is that Verizon would accept damaged phones without leaking batteries; secondly, you will have to opt for any of the eligible 5G Unlimited plans, and finally, you can also get the price down by a further $200 by switching from another carrier.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0 /mo
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours right now for $348.47 less!

Amazon has Samsung's best phone to date with a nice 29% discount at the moment! This is the 128GB version. The phone comes with an included S Pen, one of the best camera systems, great performance, and really good battery life!
$348 off (29%)
$851 52
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22+: One of the best S22+ deals this year!

The Galaxy S22+ is going for $392 less at Amazon at the moment, which amounts to a 39% discount! This is one of the best offers for Samsung's plus-sized flagship this year, which comes with 128GB of storage, great performance, and good battery life.
$392 off (39%)
$608
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22: Buy it from Amazon now and save $202!

There is a nice 25% discount on the regular Galaxy S22 at Amazon right now! This is one of the best compact phones on the market in 2022, which makes it a rare breed amongst all the other options that are available. Now's your chance to get it for a great price!
$202 off (25%)
$598 49
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Buy the Fan Edition Samsung with a 43% discount!

Amazon has dropped the price of the popular Galaxy S21 FE by a whopping $300, making it an ever bigger steal than it usually is. With its price during Black Friday, the S21 FE is arguably one of the best bang-for-your-buck Android phones you will find at the moment.
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

MOTO G STYLUS (2021) NOW JUST $150!

You don't need to break the bank to score an awesome stylus-enabled phone. The Moto G Stylus (2021) can be yours for just $149.99, no strings attached! Aside from having a stylus, the phone is also equipped with a microSD card slot, a rarity these days, as well as 128GB of native storage. The Moto G Stylus is available in two colors, black and white.
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

ONEPLUS 10 PRO MASSIVE 31% DOWN!

Normally going for $549.99, the 128GB OnePlus 10 Pro flagship is down to just $549.99, which gets you an awesome phone with a super-fast chip, tons of intriguing software features, and a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. This awesome deal gets you an unlocked device that can be used on any carrier. Be sure to get this one as soon as possible, as BestBuy's stock might evaporate come Black Friday!
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 128GB NOW JUST $499!

The awesome and compact Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage on deck is now marked down significantly over at BestBuy. That's a very appealing price cut for one of the latest superb Android phones. The Pixel 7 usually sells for $599, but you can save a cool $100 and get it for just $499 right now! Act fast or you might just miss the deal!
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6a: Get it now with a 33% discount at Best Buy

The Pixel 6a is currently enjoying a $150 price cut at Best Buy, bringing its price down to $299. This is practically a steal, as you will find it hard to spot a better phone for this type of money! This is the unlocked version that comes with 128GB of storage.
$150 off (33%)
$299
$449
Buy at BestBuy

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max: $300 eGift card + up to $250 off at Walmart

Walmart is offering a $300 eGift card with the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max with an AT&T or Verizon activation. Get $250 more with a trade-in on an older phone (Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 12, or newer)!
$550 off (50%) Trade-in
$549
$1099
Buy at Walmart

Get the iPhone 14 Pro, get the same $550 benefits (gift card + trade-in discount)

Don't like the Pro Max size? Not a problem — the same offer extends to the iPhone 14 Pro on Verizon or AT&T. To reiterate, that's a $300 eGift card from Walmart and up to $250 off (trade in Galaxy S20 Ultra, iPhone 12, or newer).
$550 off (50%) Trade-in
$549
$1099
Buy at Walmart

Who needs an iPhone SE when you can get a $349 iPhone 13 mini!

With Walmart being the bastion of prepaid carriers and Straight Talk, in particular, it's little wonder that it offers the iPhone 13 mini there for just $349. That's one of the lowest entry points in the Apple iPhone ecosphere and for a fast compact device at that!
$150 off (30%)
$349 99
$499 99
Buy at Walmart

iPhone SE (2nd Generation - 2020) gets discounted by 20%!

The 2nd- generation iPhone SE is available at Walmart with an early Black Friday 20% discount at the moment. This is the 64GB version that is locked to AT&T.
$50 off (20%)
$199
$249
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 13 mini (Total by Verizon): Buy it now and for $70 less!

You can get the iPhone 13 mini for just $629 from Walmart. This is the 128GB model and it is locked to Total by Verizon, so keep that in mind. You can get it in Starlight and Blue, although the latter will cost you $723.99.
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at Walmart


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals


During our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, we found it extremely trendy, and totally get why it's so popular and wanted! After all, this is Samsung's flip phone for the modern age, an ultra-compact one, thanks to its folding screen. So lets start with that one - we have some great early Black Friday Z Flip 4 deals, including one from Samsung itself, where you can get this cutting-edge, trendy phone for as little as $309.99 with eligible trade-in!

GALAXY Z FLIP 4: SAVE $200, NOW JUST $859.99!

This might just be the most exciting phone in the world right now, but it normally costs a grand! We're talking about the 128GB version here, which is unlocked and fair game with any carrier. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can now be yours with a massive $200 Black Friday discount, so if you've been eyeing this jewelry of a flip phone, no better time like right now!
$200 off (19%)
$859 99
$1059 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Buy it now and save $220!

Amazon is selling you Samsung's more affordable foldable with a good 22% discount, bringing the price of the Z Flip 4 below $830! And we are talking about the version with 256GB of storage here, so it's not like you are getting the base model either. This is probably the most bought and popular foldable phone on the market, so don't miss out!
$230 off (22%)
$829 99
$1059 99
Buy at Amazon

GALAXY Z FLIP 4: SAVE $750 WITH TRADE-IN!

Samsung is currently offering a huge Black Friday deal on the trendy Z Flip 4, with with eligible trade-in and on a carrier you can get the Z Flip 4 with a massive $750 discount right now! And we are talking about the 256GB model at that, which makes this one an exceptional deal, as most phones discounted on Black Friday are usually with less native storage. Don't miss out!
$750 off (71%) Trade-in
$309 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals


The Z Fold 4 is an Android powerhouse, just like we described it in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review. It's basically a folding tablet and a smartphone in one, with its folding display giving you 7.6 inches to enjoy your social media, web browsing and movie watching at large! When you're done, just fold it and put it in a pocket - as easy as pie! Well, you can now have this amazing phone for way less, thanks to a wave of Black Friday deals from Samsung itself.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Now with a massive $430 discount at Amazon!

Samsung's most high-end foldable is currently down by 24% at Amazon! This brings the price of the 256GB version to $1,369.99 from $1,799.99. Now's your chance to get the best foldable phone on the market for a much more affordable price!
$430 off (24%)
$1369 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

GALAXY Z FOLD 4: GET IT FOR $400 LESS

A phone, a tablet, even a PC, if you want it to be - Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 is incredible and multi-functional! And with that versatility, it carries a pretty hefty price too, well-desered one of course, but fear not - you can save a good $400 on your new Z Fold 4 thanks to this awesome Black Friday deal! The phone comes with 256GB of storage, unlocked, and with no strings attached.
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

GALAXY Z FOLD 4: SAVE A MASSIVE $1350 W/ TRADE-IN!

Samsung's flagship foldable phone and its best one yet usually costs so much you might consider robbing a bank, but this deal brings its price down to just $569. 99! All you need is an eligible trade-in device you are good to go. This offer is for the 512GB version, but other storage options also have discounts. Easily one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday!
$1350 off (70%) Trade-in
$569 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals


Samsung's latest and greatest mainstream flagship series consists of the base Galaxy S22, the larger Galaxy S22 Plus, and the big Galaxy S22 Ultra, which also comes with a built-in stylus for jotting down notes like a pro! So this is the kind of flagship phone family that has something for everybody, and if you've always wanted to experience the best Android can offer, you can hardly do it better than with the Galaxy S22 Ultra! Wish to learn more about these phones? Check out our Galaxy S22 review, Galaxy S22 Plus review, and Galaxy S22 Ultra review!

Samsung Galaxy S22: Buy it from Amazon and save $246!

The base Galaxy S22 is down by a massive 31% at Amazon right now, bringing its price down to just $553! This is for the 128GB model, which for this money is a pure steal. Not to mention that the S22 is one of the best compact phones on the market right now, so if you are a fan, don't miss out!
$247 off (31%)
$553 28
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

GALAXY S22 NOW $100 OFF, NO STRINGS ATTACHED!

This unlocked Galaxy S22 in beautiful Green and with 128GB of storage can now be yours with a clean $100 discount, courtesy of this early Black Friday deals from Best Buy! The most compact flagship phone Samsung released in 2022 is definitely a phone that's worthy of any Android fan's attention with its clean design and rich software.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

GALAXY S22 DISCOUNTED TO JUST $325 WITH TRADE-IN!

If it is the best compact Android phone you are looking for, then the Galaxy S22 is right up your alley. With an eligible trade-in, you can bring the price down a cool $475! Yep, that's right, this unlocked phone with no strings attached and 128GB of native storage can be yours for just $325 thanks to Best Buy's superb offering! Act fast!
$475 off (59%) Trade-in
$324 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Buy it for $400 less than its usual price!

A gigantic $400 discount for the Galaxy S22+ is currently live at Amazon. This is one of the best offers you will find for Samsung's latest plus-sized flagship, bringing the price down by what amounts to 40%! This is for the 128GB version of the phone, the 256GB has a smaller 27% price cut at the moment.
$401 off (40%)
$599 22
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22+ NOW 25% DOWN

Save a huge $250 on several Galaxy S22+ variants in different colors, including a beautiful Pink one. The phone is unlocked, no conditions to worry about - just a perfect, simple Black Friday discount! The phone comes with 128GB of native storage, a pretty standard sight these days, and is Samsung's fairly affordable large flagship to consider instead of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

GALAXY S22+ NOW $650 OFF!

The Galaxy S22+ comes with a plus-sized discount with this early Black Friday deal from Samsung, cutting its price by a whopping $650 if you have an eligible trade-in! And we are talking no strings attached, meaning this is the price for the unlocked version. Although the Galaxy S23+ is just around the corner, this one here is definitely worth considering, especially at such a door-busting price!
$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: A $348.47 discount at Amazon right now!

You can have one of the best phones on the market right now for just $851.52! This is a 29% price cut for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's best and most high-end phone at the moment! This price tag is for the 128GB model, though. If you want more storage you will have to pay a bit more.
$348 off (29%)
$851 52
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

GALAXY S22 ULTRA WAS $1199.99 NOW $899.99

Samsung's top tier Galaxy S22 Ultra is now $300 cheaper thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday deal right here. Ever wanted one of the world's biggest phone brands' absolute flagship phone, that comes with a built-in stylus, no less, as well as a superb periscope camera, excellent performance, and a feature-rich interface? Now's a great chance to get it for a great price! No trade-in required!
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 Ultra NOW $825 OFF!

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones for 2022 and Samsung is currently selling it for $825 less with an eligible trade-in, bringing the price down to $574.99 all the way from $1399.99! This right here is the option with 512GB of storage, the perfect middle ground. This early Black Friday deal gets you Samsung's top tier flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its included stylus, ready for work, at a discount of up to $825!
$825 off (59%) Trade-in
$574 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals


Need a great, affordable smartphone from a trusted brand like Samsung, but don't want to break the bank, thanks to some fantastic Black Friday deals? Look no further:

Galaxy A53 5G - Save $100!

The affordable Samsung Galaxy A53 mid-ranger covers all the basics beautifully! Best of all, this affordable smartphone is even more within reach thanks to the Black Friday deal we have here - $100 off, a superb deal! It's important to note that there's no requirement for a trade-in here, and you're also getting an unlocked device, with no strings attached to any carrier!
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals


Samsung's "Fan Edition" phone was normally slightly cheaper than the base flagship S22, but it's now even more within reach thanks to Black Friday price cuts! In our Galaxy S21 FE review we praised it for its excellent performance, solid cameras, lightweight design, and beautiful 120Hz screen, perfect for both entertainment and smooth gaming!

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Buy it for almost half the price at Amazon!

Amazon is selling the popular Galaxy S21 FE with a $300 discount at the moment! This "fan edition" of the galaxy S21 is one of the best sellers across Samsung's lineup, as it offers great features and specs for a price that is even greater with this Black Friday deal right now!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

GALAXY S21 FE FOR JUST $250 WITH TRADE-IN!

Thanks to Samsung's Black Friday discount of massive 64% down from the regular price tag, the Galaxy S21 FE is currently an exceptionally appealing purchase as long as you have an eligible trade-in. This so-called Fan Edition phone comes with 128GB of storage and is unlocked, so you can bring it to any carrier!
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Apple iPhone 13 series deals


Even though Walmart, Amazon, and others did discount the iPhone 14 models for Black Friday, these offers are mostly tied up with activation and gift cards, while it's iPhone 13 line that is seeing the best direct price cuts for Black Friday! The iPhone 13 mini, for instance, is just $349 over at Walmart, while the iPhone 13 Pro, or the professional-grade iPhone 13 Pro Max are discounted by $100-$200 there as well, not to mention all the Amazon iPhone 13 price cuts!

Also check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page for even more iPhone offers.

APPLE IPHONE 13 NOW $70 OFF AT WALMART

This Verizon-locked 128GB, Starlight iPhone 13 mini from Apple can be yours right now for $70 less! If you like Apple and you like small phones, this is probably one of the last good chances you will have to buy one, before the mini series disappears of the shelves completely. This phone is locked to Total by Verizon, have this in mind.
$70 off (10%)
$629
$699
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPhone 12 series deals


If you're looking to save money, buying an older-generation iPhone is always a great idea. Not only does the iPhone 12 hold up perfectly in 2022, but it's more likely to get bigger discounts. Here are the early Black Friday iPhone 12 deals already available:

APPLE IPHONE 12 DOWN TO $550

You can save money on a pre-owned iPhone 12 via Best Buy's Black Friday deal. This phone comes in a beautiful blue color, and with 64GB of storage. It's the unlocked model, so you're not bound to any carrier. If you wish to step up to the 128GB version, you will have to pay a little extra, but it could be worth it.
$29 off (5%)
$550 99
$579 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 11 series deals


The best way to save money on your next iPhone is to get a slightly older model, renewed. Thankfully, we already have some great early Black Friday deals on renewed iPhone 11 phones, and there's more to come!

RENEWED IPHONE 11 PRO MAX DOWN $323!

If you've always wanted a high-tier Apple flagship, but how expensive those are was stopping you, this is an opportunity to get a Pro Max for less! It's the iPhone 11 Pro Max (renewed) with a huge $323 discount! Fully unlocked, with a huge 256GB of storage. An excellent potential mid-range phone for years to come!
$323 off (40%)
$476 96
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

RENEWED IPHONE 11 PRO DOWN $219!

Here we have a beautiful Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro, renewed, which can be yours with a massive Black Friday discount! This phone comes as renewed, unlocked, and with the base 64GB storage, but is definitely worthy of your consideration as a great backup phone or a gift for a relative that doesn't necessarily need the latest tech!
$219 off (36%)
$381
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone SE 2 deals


No need to spend flagship prices just to own an iPhone! The excellent 2nd-generation iPhone SE may have a somewhat outdated design, but it's still a quick performer, and a wonderful, reliable phone for most anyone. Whether for a gift, or as a main device, the iPhone SE (2nd-gen) can now be yours for less, it's almost Black Friday after all!

IPHONE SE 2 FOR JUST $199!

The 64GB version of the 2020 iPhone SE has managed to go below the $200 mark thanks to Walmart's Black Friday deal, making Apple's most affordable phone right now even more so! Keep in mind that the phone is locked to AT&T, but the deal is definitely worth it!
$50 off (20%)
$199
$249
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel 7 series deals


PIXEL 7 PRO WAS $899 NOW $749

The Pixel 7 Pro, with its excellent cameras and beautiful, unmistakably-Pixel design, can now be yours with a $150 discount for Black Friday. Fully unlocked, starting with 128GB of storage, this device is no strings attached, so you're free to bring it to any carrier and enjoy your superb flagship!
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Buy at BestBuy

GOOGLE PIXEL 7 WAS $699 NOW $599

Get the new Pixel 7 for $100 less right now with this Black Friday deal! Comes with 256GB of storage, fully unlocked! No strings attached to this one, so you're free to bring it anywhere. This compact Android flagship has a great camera, superb AI/ML capabilities, and will serve you for multiple years.
$100 off (14%)
$599
$699
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 series deals


Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature a distinctly "Pixel" look, clean, stock Android with quick updates, and some excellent cameras. Whether you want the base 6.4-inch Pixel 6, or the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro, with its extra camera, great performance, battery life, and surprisingly good speakers, both of these Google phones are going to cost less for the next few days, so get 'em while the Black Friday deals are hot!

The Pixel 6a takes everything essential from its more expensive brothers and offers it in a more affordable package. Right now you can find the Pixel 6a for $150 less at Best Buy — a deal that makes it even more appealing than usual.

Also be sure to see our Google Pixel Black Friday deals page for more Pixel phone deals!

Pixel 6 Pro was $999 and is now just $699.99!

Last year's Google flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, is currently going for $300 less than its original price thanks to this early Black Friday offer at Best Buy! This is the unlocked 256GB version, and you can get it in either the Stormy Black or Cloudy White color options. Google's latest and greatest flagship can now be yours with a $249 discount via this early Black Friday deal, with activation.
$299 off (30%)
$699 99
$999
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6a is $150 cheaper than usual at Best Buy!

One of Google's best phones in the past few years, and currently the most affordable, the Pixel 6a is now discounted by 33% at Best Buy! This is unlocked version with 128GB of storage. You can also get it with 12-month financing and pay $24.92 a month.
$150 off (33%)
$299
$449
Buy at BestBuy

Sony Xperia deals


SONY XPERIA 1 III WAS $1299.99 NOW $899.99

Sony's incredible flagship Sony Xperia 1 III sure costs quite a few coins normally, but Black Friday is here! You can get it at a massive $400 discount right now via this deal! It comes with 256GB of storage and is fully unlocked, making it a great potential purchase.
$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

SONY XPERIA 5 III WAS $999.99 NOW $699.99

This fully unlocked 5G Sony smartphone is currently a clean $300 off for Black Friday. Starts with 128GB of storage, packs a gorgeous 6.1-inch AMOLED screen an some amazing cameras! The phone is unlocked, letting you use it on any carrier.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Play deals


Modern budget phones are very impressive, as many of them cover all the basics while costing very little money! And Motorola's G Play is a great option to consider if you're looking for exactly that. This already cheap smartphone is now even less thanks to Black Friday discounts!

Moto G Play (2021) WAS $169.99 NOW $149.99

Looking for an extremely affordable smartphone that covers all the basics and comes from a reputable brand? Well, the 2021 Moto G Play is now even less thanks to the following Black Friday deal, courtesy of Best Buy!
$20 off (12%)
$149 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Stylus deals


While the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an incredible, flagship smartphone with a stylus, not everyone's willing or able to pay that much money for the experience. Luckily, Moto's budget stylus phone - the Moto G Stylus, is always an option, and an even cheaper one now during Black Friday, for the stylus fans looking to save some money!

Moto G Stylus (2021) WAS $299.99 NOW $149.99

Save $150 on Motorola's budget stylus phone right now via this Black Friday deal, and start jotting down notes and making calls for less! We have the beautiful Aurora Black model here, with 128GB of storage.
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Stylus (2022): save $120 at Best Buy

If you want to get the newer Moto G Stylus from 2022, you can save $120 now at Best Buy with this sweet Black Friday deal. The phone is unlocked and now available for just $179.99.
$120 off (40%)
$179 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Moto G Power deals

 
Good value and fantastic battery life - if those are the things you're looking for in a smartphone, the Moto G Power definitely deserves your consideration. This battery life champ is even more affordable now that the early Black Friday deals are in action.

Looking for more Moto deals? Check out: Motorola Black Friday deals.

Moto G Power 2021 WAS $249.99 NOW $129.99

The "Power" starts for its great battery life, and what's also great right now is this phone's huge Black Friday discount - $120 off at Best Buy! Fully unlocked, 64GB of storage on this bad boy.
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G Power (2021) is down from $249.99 to $129.99

If you are looking to go the extra mile and save as much of your money as possible, then this Moto G Power phone from 2021 is probably one of the most affordable options right now thanks to Best Buy's $120 discount. This already affordable Moto phone can now be yours for even less with this early Black Friday deal!
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge deals


"Flagship quality, midrange price" are words that describe Motorola's Edge smartphone pretty perfectly, and that aforementioned midrange price is now even better after the Black Friday discounts got live!

Motorola Edge WAS $699.99 NOW $299.99

Save a massive amount of cash ($400) on your new Motorola Edge (2021), fully unlocked, with a huge 256GB of storage right now! $400 off with this Black Friday deal from Best Buy!
$400 off (57%)
$299 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10 series deals


OnePlus fan looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our OnePlus Black Friday deals page.

OnePlus 10 Pro WAS $799.99 NOW $549.99

8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, fully unlocked - this OnePlus 10 Pro can now be yours with a massive $250 Black Friday discount!
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 9 series deals


OnePlus 9 Pro WAS $799.99 NOW $449.99

This flagship phone from OnePlus is now $350 off, fully unlocked, and with a huge 256GB of storage to boot. In a beautiful Pine Green color no less!
$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus Nord N20 deals


OnePlus Nord N20 is going with a $70 discount at Best Buy

The budget OnePlus Nord N20 is currently even more affordable thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday offer, bringing its price down to just $229.99. This is the unlocked version in the Blue Smoke color option.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Are phones sold unlocked on Black Friday?


Yes, if you are looking to buy an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, or a Google Pixel on Black Friday 2022, know that these brands support the widest number of 4G/5G network bands and come unlocked or easy to unlock even if you buy them from a carrier. 

The Motorola phone deals are also mainly of unlocked devices, and, Motorola being the OG communications company, its phones come working on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T out of the box, too.

The only thing you have to watch for when buying an iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel, or Motorola unlocked, is if you plan to use them on Verizon, as America's largest carrier has an ultrafast mmWave section of its 5G network that has to be serviced by specialized modem bands, so phone makers sometimes have slightly different unlocked models dedicated to Verizon's network.

Which stores and carriers have the best deals on phones during Black Friday?


You can safely expect to see all the big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to come out with good deals on phones.

However, phone manufacturers also join the event with their own offers and discounts. Traditionally, unlike Apple, Samsung usually reduces the prices of its old and new phones, might offer new bundles (e.g. a Galaxy S22 + earbuds), or better trade-in deals.

You better believe that mobile operators like Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and other smaller ones will jump in on the action and try to get as many customers as possible.


Is Black Friday a good time to get a phone?


It most definitely is! But we will do you one better — it is the best time to buy yourself a brand new phone, especially if it is one of those ultra-expensive flagships from popular manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, etc., or if you need to buy an unlocked phone! Follow this page and make sure you see the best offers on phones as soon as they come out, so that you don't miss out on the one you are patiently waiting for.

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
