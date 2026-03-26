Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Is it time to upgrade?

The next chapter in Samsung's flip phone history is about to get written. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is coming in a few months time, if we're to believe all the rumors and given Samsung would stick to the same summer release window from the past couple of Z Flip generations.





I already did a preliminary comparison with the last generation and the one before, but when we take things farther back, to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , the arguments for and against a potential upgrade shift quite a bit.





Today I'm going to compare the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 with its ageing relative, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 .





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected differences:

*based on leaks and rumors



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Three generations make a difference





The Galaxy Z Flip 8 might not look too different from the last generation but when I compare it to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , there are some obvious changes. For starters, the thickness of the older model is more than 15 millimeters, while the Z Flip 8 is expected to be 1.4 mm thinner when folded.





When it comes to materials, the Z Flip 8 will most likely feature some kind of Gorilla Glass on the outer parts of its shell. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a preferred choice for protection in most Galaxy Z series devices of late.





*based on leaks and rumors





Speaking about the design, I can't omit the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a smaller 3.4-inch cover screen that stops before the camera system, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to mimic the design of its predecessor, with an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch covers screen that wraps around the cameras.





Display Differences





Last year the Galaxy Flip received a needed upgrade in screen size, both cover and main. I expect the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to have the same screens, but compared to the three-year old Galaxy Z Flip 5 , it's still an upgrade.





Z Flip 8 is expected to mimic last year's 6.9-inch main and 4.1-inch cover screens of the The old model comes equipped with a 6.7-inch flexible main display, and a 3.4-inch cover screen, and theis expected to mimic last year's 6.9-inch main and 4.1-inch cover screens of the Z Flip 7





*based on leaks and rumors





There's also a potential peak brightness difference, at least on paper. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed as able to hit 1,750 nits peak brightness numbers, while the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have 2,600 nits. In our test, the Z Flip 5 managed to output 827 nits at 100% APL which is just an average result, so there's definitely room for improvement. I can't wait to test the Z Flip 8 in our lab and see the brightness figures myself but we'll have to wait for that.





In terms of biometrics, the side-mounted fingerprint reader hasn't change much in the past couple of Z Flip models, and don't expect any changes in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 either.





Performance and Software

Getting old





Galaxy Z Flip 8 will most likely use an Exynos 2600 chipset, the same we saw on the non-pro international version of the Z Flip 8 . The newwill most likely use an Exynos 2600 chipset, the same we saw on the non-pro international version of the Galaxy S26 devices. In those specific phones, the chip performs quite well and is almost on par with the latest Snapdragon, but more testing is needed to see how the performance will be in the





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is a flagship processor but it's quite old now. In our review it scored around 2000 points in the single-core test and 3700 in the multi-core one. For comparison, the Exynos 2600-equipped Galaxy S26 managed around 3200 and 11000 respectively in both of those tests. So, we're in for a big performance jump.





*based on leaks and rumors





In terms of RAM the new phone has 4GB more, and comes equipped with 12GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM on all memory configurations. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has "only" 8GB of RAM, which might be considered on the low side by modern standards.





Z Flip 5 starting at 128GB and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 switching to 256GB base storage. In terms of software, the Z Flip 8 will most likely come running The storage situation is different between these two phones, with thestarting at 128GB and theswitching to 256GB base storage. In terms of software, thewill most likely come running Android 16 out of the box, even though Android 17 will launch around the same time as Samsung's new flip phone.





The support cycle will most likely be seven years, which puts the Z Flip 8 way ahead of the Z Flip 5 . The latter will receive its last big OS update later this year with the Android 17 , and one additional security patch next year. This could turn out to be the biggest driver for a potential upgrade.





Camera

Different main camera





Given how reluctant Samsung has been in upgrading the camera on its flagship phones in the past couple of years, it's no surprise the new Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to have the same cameras as the last year's model.





However, looking three generations back, the main camera of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a 12MP and also using a rather small sensor. Compared to the upcoming 50MP main camera on the Z Flip 8 , it's a big upgrade. The other cameras are more or less the same.





*based on leaks and rumors





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 score a pretty decent 138 out of 159 camera score, and the last year's flip flagship pushed that number up by just one point. I expect the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to perform similarly but software algorithms and AI could prove me wrong. Let's wait for the tests.





Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon but 600mAh more





The battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be carried over from the last generation, meaning it will come equipped with a 4,300 mAh cell. This is still 300 mAh more than the 4,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and 600 mAh more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its 3700 mAh battery, which is in today's comparison.



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The Z Flip 5 managed only 5 hours and 11 minutes in our composite battery test, which is not a very impressive result. Let's hope that 600 mAh difference in capacity will help the Galaxy Z Flip 8 perform better.





*based on leaks and rumors





The charging speeds of the Galaxy Z Flip family have been frozen in time for years. I don't expect any changes in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 , and we'll most likely get the same 25W of wired charging that I hesitate to even call fast.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick preliminary specs comparison between the two flip phones.





*based on leaks and rumors





Summary





The big question follows. Should you upgrade and get the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 if you already own the Z Flip 5 ? I would say yes. The prime reason being the software support running out on the Z Flip 5 .





There are also meaningful upgrades all around when we compare these two phones. The Z Flip 8 is expected with a much faster chipset, a bigger battery, and both the cover and main screens are larger and more useable.





We'll be updating this comparison with new information regularly, so be sure to check back.



