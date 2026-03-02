Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

With improved cameras, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might just beat the Pixel 10 Pro XL in photo quality.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Galaxy S26 Ultra on the left, Pixel 10 Pro XL on the right
The Galaxy has faster apertures and improved processing | Image by PhoneArena
I've spent the past few days shooting hundreds of photos with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. And not just for review testing, but to answer a bigger question.

When it comes to Android photography, there is one name that still sets the benchmark: Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Samsung promises versatility and power with more physical cameras on board. Google promises computational magic.

So which one actually delivers better photos in real life? I tested them side by side during the day, at night, and in those tricky in-between moments. Take a look at the photos below to see if you can pick a winner.

Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:


Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Camera
Main camera
200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm 		50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 1.2 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F1.7
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Third camera
10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm 		48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 113 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Fourth camera
50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 42 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


The main novelty with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera is the wider aperture for the main camera and the 5X telephoto one.

And the big disappointment is the lack of improvement with the 3x camera, which is clearly the weakest one on board. But heck, most other phones don't even have a secondary telephoto camera, so let's not be too critical.

Also read:

So let's see how all of those camera specs actually translate into pictures:

Main Camera










Zoom Quality








Ultra-wide Camera







Selfie




So, does the new Galaxy S26 Ultra live up to the expectations?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

