Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
With improved cameras, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might just beat the Pixel 10 Pro XL in photo quality.
2comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy has faster apertures and improved processing | Image by PhoneArena
I've spent the past few days shooting hundreds of photos with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. And not just for review testing, but to answer a bigger question.
When it comes to Android photography, there is one name that still sets the benchmark: Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL.
So which one actually delivers better photos in real life? I tested them side by side during the day, at night, and in those tricky in-between moments. Take a look at the photos below to see if you can pick a winner.
When it comes to Android photography, there is one name that still sets the benchmark: Google's Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Samsung promises versatility and power with more physical cameras on board. Google promises computational magic.
So which one actually delivers better photos in real life? I tested them side by side during the day, at night, and in those tricky in-between moments. Take a look at the photos below to see if you can pick a winner.
Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:
|
|Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
|Main camera
| 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2
Aperture size: F1.4
Focal length: 23 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 0.6 μm
| 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 25 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.3"
Pixel size: 1.2 μm
|Second camera
| 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Sensor name: Samsung JN3
Aperture size: F1.9
Sensor size: 1/2.5"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
| 48 MP (Ultra-wide)
Aperture size: F1.7
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
|Third camera
| 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX754
Optical zoom: 3.0x
Aperture size: F2.4
Sensor size: 1/3.94"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
| 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 113 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
|Fourth camera
| 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX854
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.9
Focal Length: 115 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.52"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
|Front
|12 MP (PDAF, HDR)
|42 MP
See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
The main novelty with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's camera is the wider aperture for the main camera and the 5X telephoto one.
And the big disappointment is the lack of improvement with the 3x camera, which is clearly the weakest one on board. But heck, most other phones don't even have a secondary telephoto camera, so let's not be too critical.
Also read:
Recommended For You
So let's see how all of those camera specs actually translate into pictures:
Main Camera
Zoom Quality
Ultra-wide Camera
Selfie
So, does the new Galaxy S26 Ultra live up to the expectations?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: