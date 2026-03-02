Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

Trade-in Galaxy S26 Ultra: pre-order for up to $900 off $399 99 $1299 99 $900 off (69%) The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. Pre-order at Samsung







Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Specs:





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Camera Main camera 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 1.2 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F1.7

Sensor size: 1/2.55" Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 48 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 113 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55" Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) 42 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Google Pixel 10 Pro XL specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







The main novelty with the Galaxy S26 Ultra 's camera is the wider aperture for the main camera and the 5X telephoto one.





And the big disappointment is the lack of improvement with the 3x camera, which is clearly the weakest one on board. But heck, most other phones don't even have a secondary telephoto camera, so let's not be too critical.





Also read:



So let's see how all of those camera specs actually translate into pictures:





Main Camera





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





Zoom Quality





< Galaxy 5X Pixel 5X >





< Galaxy 30X Pixel 30X >





< Galaxy 30X Pixel 30X >





< Galaxy 10X Pixel 10X >





< Galaxy 5X Pixel 5X >





< Galaxy 3X Pixel 3X >





Ultra-wide Camera





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >





Selfie





< Galaxy Pixel >





< Galaxy Pixel >



