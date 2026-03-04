I used the iPhone 17 Pro Max every day: Here are the real battery life numbers

real-world numbers

What I found was a bit unexpected, even for me. Whether I only used the phone lightly on a day, draining just 20% of its battery, or whether it was a whole day of looking at the screen, I got some pretty reliable numbers about the battery efficiency.

iPhone 17 Pro Max





iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Diary





*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro Max model (not an eSIM one). At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 7 battery cycles.



Above, you can see the numerical breakdown of my usage day by day. I wasn't using the phone as much as usual this time around as I did the iPhone 17 Pro, with around 2 hours of Instagram use per day (it's also what I use for most of my DMs, so it doubles as a messenger). YouTube was the other app I used more or less consistently.





The only day of heavier use was Saturday, which was when I took a day car trip, so I was using the phone a lot more. But take a look — even on that day with lots of screen time, I still couldn't drain the battery in one day.





So with this type of light use, I'm confident that the iPhone 17 Pro Max can comfortably last two days and sometimes even stretch it to three days between charges. Those are really impressive numbers.





Six days of my iPhone usage in numbers





Average Screen Time: What the numbers say

When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:



Average screen time per 100%: 9 hours and 23 minutes

Average screen time per 80%: 7 hours and 31 minutes

56.3 minutes of screen time per 10% battery

And this was a bit of a shock — nearly 9 hours and a half of screen time! Compare this to the 5 hours and 20 minutes I got on the iPhone 17 Pro. Sure, I was expecting a boost compared to the smaller Pro iPhone but not quite this big.

While the iPhone 17 Pro was a phone I had to charge every single day, I can go two days off the charger easily on the iPhone 17 Pro Max .





And here is how the 17 Pro Max battery sizes have evolved over the years for context.





iPhone Pro Max Battery Size Evolution









And if you own a US iPhone 17 Pro Max model, you are getting the bigger battery, and you could get even higher screen time.





And if you've been wondering if thecan actually survive two full days of use, I now have the answer.