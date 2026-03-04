I used the iPhone 17 Pro Max every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
How long does the iPhone 17 Pro Max last in real world use?
1comment
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I spent the last six days logging my iPhone 17 Pro Max battery use | Image by PhoneArena
Phone makers love to throw around phrases like "all-day battery," but their "all-day" usually involves a very specific (and kind of boring) version of a day that doesn't involve my 40-minute Instagram Reels rabbit hole or outdoor use with the screen cranked up to max brightness. So I decided to cut through the marketing fluff and look at the real-world numbers.
And after testing the iPhone 17 Pro real-world battery endurance, I now switched over to the bigger iPhone 17 Pro Max. For this test, I recorded my last six days of usage, and I brought receipts logging every minute of my screen time.
What I found was a bit unexpected, even for me. Whether I only used the phone lightly on a day, draining just 20% of its battery, or whether it was a whole day of looking at the screen, I got some pretty reliable numbers about the battery efficiency.
And if you've been wondering if the iPhone 17 Pro Max can actually survive two full days of use, I now have the answer.
When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:
And this was a bit of a shock — nearly 9 hours and a half of screen time! Compare this to the 5 hours and 20 minutes I got on the iPhone 17 Pro. Sure, I was expecting a boost compared to the smaller Pro iPhone but not quite this big.
iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Diary
|Day
|Drain
|Screen time
|Thursday
|36%
|2h 48m
|Friday
|20%
|2h 17m
|Saturday
|61%
|4h 19m
|Sunday
|41%
|4h 40m
|Monday
|48%
|4h 52m
|Tuesday
|39%
|3h 20m
*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro Max model (not an eSIM one). At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 7 battery cycles.
Recommended For You
Above, you can see the numerical breakdown of my usage day by day. I wasn't using the phone as much as usual this time around as I did the iPhone 17 Pro, with around 2 hours of Instagram use per day (it's also what I use for most of my DMs, so it doubles as a messenger). YouTube was the other app I used more or less consistently.
The only day of heavier use was Saturday, which was when I took a day car trip, so I was using the phone a lot more. But take a look — even on that day with lots of screen time, I still couldn't drain the battery in one day.
So with this type of light use, I'm confident that the iPhone 17 Pro Max can comfortably last two days and sometimes even stretch it to three days between charges. Those are really impressive numbers.
Six days of my iPhone usage in numbers
Average Screen Time: What the numbers say
When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:
- Average screen time per 100%: 9 hours and 23 minutes
- Average screen time per 80%: 7 hours and 31 minutes
- 56.3 minutes of screen time per 10% battery
And this was a bit of a shock — nearly 9 hours and a half of screen time! Compare this to the 5 hours and 20 minutes I got on the iPhone 17 Pro. Sure, I was expecting a boost compared to the smaller Pro iPhone but not quite this big.
While the iPhone 17 Pro was a phone I had to charge every single day, I can go two days off the charger easily on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
And here is how the 17 Pro Max battery sizes have evolved over the years for context.
iPhone Pro Max Battery Size Evolution
|Model
|Battery size
|Change
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|3,095 mAh
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|3,200 mAh
|+3.4%
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|3,274 mAh
|+2.3%
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|3,582 mAh
|+9.4%
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|4,252 mAh US model with eSIM
3,988 mAh Global model*
|+18.7% for US model
+11.3% for Global model
And if you own a US iPhone 17 Pro Max model, you are getting the bigger battery, and you could get even higher screen time.
So, how does this compare with your iPhone usage? Are you seeing similar numbers, or is your screen time different?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: