I used the iPhone 17 Pro Max every day: Here are the real battery life numbers

How long does the iPhone 17 Pro Max last in real world use?

iPhone 17 Pro Max in blue color
I spent the last six days logging my iPhone 17 Pro Max battery use | Image by PhoneArena
Phone makers love to throw around phrases like "all-day battery," but their "all-day" usually involves a very specific (and kind of boring) version of a day that doesn't involve my 40-minute Instagram Reels rabbit hole or outdoor use with the screen cranked up to max brightness. So I decided to cut through the marketing fluff and look at the real-world numbers

And after testing the iPhone 17 Pro real-world battery endurance, I now switched over to the bigger iPhone 17 Pro Max. For this test, I recorded my last six days of usage, and I brought receipts logging every minute of my screen time.

What I found was a bit unexpected, even for me. Whether I only used the phone lightly on a day, draining just 20% of its battery, or whether it was a whole day of looking at the screen, I got some pretty reliable numbers about the battery efficiency. 

And if you've been wondering if the iPhone 17 Pro Max can actually survive two full days of use, I now have the answer.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Battery Diary


DayDrainScreen time
Thursday36%2h 48m
Friday20%2h 17m
Saturday61%4h 19m
Sunday41%4h 40m
Monday48%4h 52m
Tuesday39%3h 20m
*I used a global iPhone 17 Pro Max model (not an eSIM one). At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health and 7 battery cycles.

Above, you can see the numerical breakdown of my usage day by day. I wasn't using the phone as much as usual this time around as I did the iPhone 17 Pro, with around 2 hours of Instagram use per day (it's also what I use for most of my DMs, so it doubles as a messenger). YouTube was the other app I used more or less consistently. 

The only day of heavier use was Saturday, which was when I took a day car trip, so I was using the phone a lot more. But take a look — even on that day with lots of screen time, I still couldn't drain the battery in one day.

So with this type of light use, I'm confident that the iPhone 17 Pro Max can comfortably last two days and sometimes even stretch it to three days between charges. Those are really impressive numbers.

Six days of my iPhone usage in numbers




Average Screen Time: What the numbers say


When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:

  • Average screen time per 100%: 9 hours and 23 minutes
  • Average screen time per 80%: 7 hours and 31 minutes
  • 56.3 minutes of screen time per 10% battery

And this was a bit of a shock — nearly 9 hours and a half of screen time! Compare this to the 5 hours and 20 minutes I got on the iPhone 17 Pro. Sure, I was expecting a boost compared to the smaller Pro iPhone but not quite this big. 

While the iPhone 17 Pro was a phone I had to charge every single day, I can go two days off the charger easily on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

And here is how the 17 Pro Max battery sizes have evolved over the years for context.

iPhone Pro Max Battery Size Evolution


ModelBattery sizeChange
iPhone 13 Pro Max3,095 mAh
iPhone 14 Pro Max3,200 mAh+3.4%
iPhone 15 Pro Max3,274 mAh+2.3%
iPhone 16 Pro Max3,582 mAh+9.4%
iPhone 17 Pro Max4,252 mAh US model with eSIM
3,988 mAh Global model*		+18.7% for US model
+11.3% for Global model

And if you own a US iPhone 17 Pro Max model, you are getting the bigger battery, and you could get even higher screen time.

So, how does this compare with your iPhone usage? Are you seeing similar numbers, or is your screen time different?

