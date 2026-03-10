Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

The Galaxy S26 just got a quiet security upgrade that could save you if your phone gets stolen

Even Apple didn't nail this feature from the get-go.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S26 just got a quiet security upgrade that could save you if your phone gets stolen
The Galaxy S26 family bets on security. | Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy S26 devices are scoring a new security feature right before their official market release on March 11. If you leave them locked for more than 72 hours, the devices will reboot as a security precaution. 

This "Inactivity restart" feature originally rolled out to Pixel devices earlier, but Samsung is now seemingly rolling it out to Galaxy S26 devices that have already made their way to their new owners. Yes, this happens regularly, as preorders often tend to ship way earlier than the phone's standard market launch date, so don't act surprised if many people online are already flaunting their new Galaxies. 

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Back to the security feature, it will reboot your phone after 72 hours of inactivity with the goal of putting your phone in the so-called BFU (Before First Unlock) mode, which requires a successful PIN or password input to unlock and wouldn't receive any incoming notifications or ring any alarms. Provided that you've enabled SIM lock as well, your phone wouldn't be able to receive any incoming calls or messages either. 

Recommended For You

But probably the biggest security boon here is the fact that no USB accessory will be able to successfully connect with your device, which could thwart bad actors from accessing your data if your phone gets stolen.  

Would you enable this security feature?
2 Votes

This security feature isn't enabled by default, but users can easily enable it by going to Settings > Security and privacy > More security. 

Aside from the Galaxy S26, we can logically expect the inactivity reboot feature to roll out to other Galaxies as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, for example, have already scored this feature along with their respective February patches. Others will certainly follow. 

Apple first offered such a security feature back with iOS 18, where it initially rebooted iPhones after seven days of inactivity, but this was later reduced to the familiar three days. 

Never can't be secure enough


It's my honest opinion that you can never be too secure, so such security features are always more than welcome. 

My only wishlist: make this feature customizable. Three days is okay, but I'd love to be able to make the duration a day or two so that I have an even greater peace of mind that nobody would be messing with my phone if it happens to be out of reach for a while.



Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless