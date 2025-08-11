Members-only articles read this month:/
Galaxy A17 vs Galaxy A36: What a $160 difference gets you
Samsung's new super-affordable Galaxy A16 is official, how does it compare with the Galaxy A36? Which one wins the affordable crown? Read on to find out!
Intro
The affordable smartphone market is densely populated, and with the Galaxy A17 announcement, the crowd has become even thicker. This model is a successor to last year's A16 and offers some upgrades, such as the 120 Hz display refresh rate.
On the other hand, we have the Galaxy A36, which comes with the same 6.7-inch screen but offers a bunch of extras. However, it also costs a bit more at $399. So, which one of these is worth your "budget smartphone money"? Today we're gonna compare these two and find out.
Samsung Galaxy A17 vs Galaxy A36 differences:
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Similar dimensions and weight, slightly different camera bump
|A few grams heavier, but also thinner and shorter
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate
|The same 6.7-inch display, 120 Hz refresh rate
|FHD+ resolution 800 nits in high brightness mode
|FHD+ resolution 1200 nits in high brightness mode
|50MP+5MP+2MP rear camera system
|Same camera setup, ultrawide is 8MP and macro is 5MP
|13MP selfie camera
|12MP front camera here
|Exynos 1330 (5 nm), same as previous generation
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (4nm)
|The same memory configurations with up to 8GB RAM
|6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 6GB/256GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB versions
|Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner
|Under-display optical fingerprint scanner
|Battery is the same, 5,000 mAh capacity
|5,000 mAh battery
|25W wired charging, still no wireless charging support
|45W wired only charging
|Android 15, six years of support
|Android 15, up to six years of upgrades
|Around 239 euros
|Starting from $399
Table of Contents:
Design and Size
Who needs that chin?
The Galaxy A17 is more similar to the Galaxy A36 than to its predecessor, the Galaxy A16. Both phones feature the elongated, vertical camera housing on the back, different from the other A-series separated camera holes (similar to the S-series lineup).
The big difference lies in the bezels around the screen. The Galaxy A17 sports a pretty substantial chin, and it also uses a teardrop-shaped notch for its front camera. The Galaxy A36, on the other hand, comes equipped with much more subtle bezels (almost uniform around the screen, with just a tad wider chin), and there's also a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.
Overall, a much more modern look.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Thickness
7.5 mm
|Thickness
7.4 mm
|Weight
192 grams
|Weight
195 grams
In terms of materials, the Galaxy A36 has a slight advantage. It has the same plastic frame as the A17, but the back of the phone is made of Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the A17 features a glass-fiber composite back.
The dimensions are pretty close between these two. The bigger chin of the A17 results in the phone being a tad taller, and the Galaxy A36 is also slightly wider and 0.1 mm thinner. In the hand you won't be able to tell the difference, which is also true about the weight.
There's a 3-gram difference in favor of the Galaxy A17, which is lighter, but this kind of a difference only shows on electronic scales. So, for all intents and purposes, size-wise these two phones are very close.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Black
|Black
|Gray
|White
|Blue
|Lime
|-
|Lavender
The color options are listed above. The new Galaxy A17 is available in Black, Gray, and Blue, while the Galaxy A36 can be bought in Black, White, Lime, and Lavender.
Display Differences
120Hz for the masses
It's incredible how a $200 phone can achieve a 120 Hz refresh rate, but Apple's expensive iPhone 16 only supports 60 Hz. But that's the way it is; the Galaxy A17 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that can run up to 120 Hz.
The resolution is FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels), with 358 PPI pixel density. In terms of brightness, the Galaxy A17 still supports 800 nits in HBM (high brightness mode), but we need to run some tests to find the peak brightness (as it isn't listed in the specs).
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Main screen
6.7 inches
|Main screen
6.7 inches
|HBM Brightness
800 nits
|HBM Brightness
1200 nits
|-
|Peak Brightness
1900 nits
The Galaxy A36 has the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel on board, and it also sports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The resolution, aspect ratio, and pixel density are all the same, but the advertised peak brightness and HBM figures are both higher. In our display test the A36 managed an impressive result of 1748 nits at 20% APL. We can't wait to test the A17 and compare the results.
Performance and Software
Exynos vs Snapdragon once again
One of the key areas where Samsung has cut some corners with the Galaxy A17 is its chipset. The phone uses the Exynos 1330 platform, the same one as the A16. It's far from a powerhouse with very modest Geekbench 6 and 3D Mark scores. We still need to test the chipset inside the A17 but we don't expect a huge improvement.
The Galaxy A36 is a step up with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset inside. Comparing the scores with the Exynos 1330 inside the last-gen A16, the difference is around 100 points in Geekbench 6 single-core, around 1000 points in multi-core, and a substantial 60% better performance in 3DMark. Stay tuned for Galaxy A17 tests.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Chipset
Exynos 1330
5nm
|Chipset
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
4nm
|Memory
Up to 8GB
|Memory
Up to 12GB
|Storage
128GB
256GB
|Storage
128GB
256GB
In terms of RAM, both phones mirror their respective configurations, but the Galaxy A36 can be bought with up to 12GB of RAM, which touches upper midrange territory. In terms of onboard storage, both phones have only two available configurations with either 128GB of 256GB.
Camera
Minor differences?
You don't spend $300 on a phone and expect it to be a camera monster. The Galaxy A36, which is the known entity here, comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro camera on its back. This is a rather underwhelming setup, especially that 5MP macro camera (we'd rather have a better ultrawide in a dual-camera setup or a telephoto).
Nevertheless, the Galaxy A36 managed a score of 120 in our camera benchmark, with a decent main camera score. The Galaxy A17 features the same main camera, so we expect similar results, but the ultrawide is a 5MP one, and the macro camera is even more pointless at 2MP.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Main camera
50MP
|Main camera
50MP
|Ultrawide
5MP
|Ultrawide
8MP
|Macro
2MP
|Macro
5MP
|Selfie
13MP
|Selfie
12MP
Stay tuned for side-by-side samples.
Battery Life and Charging
Faster charging on the older one
The Galaxy A17 comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, and one would expect great things from that capacity paired with a budget processor and an AMOLED screen. Looking back at the A16 battery performance, this doesn't seem to be the case.
The A16 was able to get 6 h 12 m on a single charge in our composite battery test, which ranks it 101st among phones tested in the past 2 years. We will run the tests on the Galaxy A17 once it arrives in our lab, but don't hold your breath.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Battery
5,000mAh
|Battery
5,000mAh
|Wired charging
25W
|Wired charging
45W
|Wireless charging
No wireless support
|Wireless charging
No wireless support
The Galaxy A36 features the same battery capacity but uses a Snapdragon processor. It managed 6h 26m in our test and ranked #89 among phones tested in the past 2 years, which is a bit better, not by much though.
In terms of charging, the Galaxy A17 supports up to 25W wired, while the A36 caps at 45W. A full charge of the latter took 1h 15m, and we'll have to test the A17 to compare the two, but even at this stage it's clear that the A36 will have an advantage. Neither of these two supports wireless charging.
Specs Comparison
Here's how the Galaxy A17 vs Galaxy A36 compare. Head to the link for a detailed specs comparison.
|Galaxy A17
|Galaxy A36
|Size, weight
164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5 mm
192gr
|Size, weight
162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4 mm
195gr
|Screen
6.7" Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|Screen
6.7" Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
Exynos 1330
5nm
|Processor
Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
4nm
|Versions
4GB/128GB
6GB/128GB
8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
|Versions
6GB/128GB
8GB/128GB
6GB/256GB
8GB/256GB
12GB/256GB
|Cameras
50MP main
5MP ultra
2MP macro
13MP front
|Cameras
50MP main
8MP ultra
2MP macro
12MP front
|Battery
5,000 mAh
|Battery
5,000 mAh
|Charging
USB-C
25W wired
No wireless
|Charging
USB-C
45W wired
No wireless
Summary
The Galaxy A17 is currently on pre-order starting at 259 euros (in Ireland). It's expected to get a price tag around $239 (a $40 increase compared to the A16). The Galaxy A36, on the other hand, starts at $399.
The $160 difference gets you a brighter screen, faster charging, a better processor, more RAM, and a potentially better ultrawide camera. Couple all this with the better overall design and building materials, and you'll get the picture.
Now, if you want to save money, the Galaxy A17 will do the job; the differences aren't that big. We'll update our verdict once we finish the review of the Galaxy A17, but this is a case of "you get what you pay for."
