Galaxy A17 vs Galaxy A16: Minor upgrades but welcome to the 120Hz party

Intro









Now, Samsung has quietly launched the successor, the Galaxy A17, and it's very interesting to see what upgrades the new model brings to the table. And there are some pretty substantial ones, such as the 120 Hz display refresh rate, which is crazy to see on such a budget phone when the The affordable Samsung Galaxy A16 has been a go-to backup Android phone for many people out there, and for a good reason. This sub-$200 device offers a great display, a decent camera system, and six years of software support, covering the most important smartphone pillars.Now, Samsung has quietly launched the successor, the Galaxy A17, and it's very interesting to see what upgrades the new model brings to the table. And there are some pretty substantial ones, such as the 120 Hz display refresh rate, which is crazy to see on such a budget phone when the iPhone 16 is still stuck at 60 Hz. But let's not get ahead of ourselves.









Design and Size

Going backwards?





The last A-series phones took design cues from the Galaxy S lineup, offering a sleek and stylish look, with the same separate cutout for the cameras on the back pioneered by the Galaxy S Ultra some time ago.



Now, the Galaxy A17 brings a change to the design, going back to an elongated, pill-shaped camera housing, similar to the one Sony has been using on Xperia phones for the past couple of generations.



We don't find the change too appealing, as we were fond of the stylish look of the Galaxy A16, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The front of the two phones looks almost identical, with quite a substantial bezel around the screen, a hefty chin, and a teardrop cutout for the selfie camera.













The dimensions are almost identical, but the A17 is 0.4 mm thinner and 8 grams heavier than its successor. This is almost imperceptible when holding the phone in your hand, so for all intents and purposes, these two feel almost exactly the same. In terms of materials, there are some differences. The Galaxy A16 uses a plastic frame and back and Gorilla Glass Victus over the screen, while the Galaxy A17 is listed with a glass-fiber back material and the same plastic frame and Victus-protected display.The dimensions are almost identical, but the A17 is 0.4 mm thinner and 8 grams heavier than its successor. This is almost imperceptible when holding the phone in your hand, so for all intents and purposes, these two feel almost exactly the same.





The color options are pretty similar. The new Galaxy A17 is available in Black, Gray, and Blue, while the previous generation offers Light Green in place of the Blue option.





Display Differences

120Hz for the masses





It's crazy how a $200 phone can get you a 120 Hz refresh rate while Apple still rocks 60 Hz on its premium iPhone 16 . But that's the way it is, the Galaxy A17 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that's able to go up to 120 Hz. The resolution is FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resulting in 358 PPI pixel density. Now, in terms of brightness, the Galaxy A17 still lists 800 nits support in HBM (high brightness mode) but we need some tests to verify this.







The Galaxy A16, on the other hand, features a very similar display panel, rocking the same resolution and brightness figures and the same pixel density, and the only difference lies in the refresh rate—it can only go up to 90 Hz. In our display test, the A16 managed 733 nits maximum brightness at 100% APL and 1.6 nits minimum, which is admirable. Stay tuned for lab results soon.





Performance and Software

Exynos ruins the party





The one key area where we found the Galaxy A16 lacking was its chipset. The Exynos 1330 was and still is a very modest chip, and we say "still is" because the Galaxy A17 still features the same silicon. No upgrades in that department, we're afraid.



This octa-core processor managed just below 1000 points in the Geekbench 6 single-core test and around 1900 points in multi-core performance. The 3DMark scores were also not very impressive—360 points. We don't expect the Galaxy A17 to perform radically better, given it uses the same chipset, but we have to run the tests to compare how this silicon performs inside the new phone.







In terms of RAM, both phones mirror their respective configurations. We have a base 4GB/128GB version, and it goes up from there in 2GB steps. The highest variant features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, bringing both phones into midrange territory.



Recommended Stories

Camera

Same hardware?





No one expects wonders from a $200 phone, especially when it comes to the camera. But the Galaxy A16 took us by surprise, scoring 124 out of 158 in our composite camera benchmark. The main 50MP camera scored 71 (out of 85), which, all things considered, is a pretty decent score. The selfie camera also performed admirably, with a score of 25 out of 30.





The Galaxy A17 features the same camera system with the same 50MP main camera (this time around supported by optical image stabilization), the same 5MP ultrawide, and the same almost useless 2MP macro camera.









It will be interesting to see whether or not Samsung has tweaked the image processing algorithms to improve the camera quality or left everything untouched on the Galaxy A17 compared to the previous model. We're doing the review as we type this, so stay tuned for a side-by-side sample comparison soon.





Battery Life and Charging

No changes





In the battery department, there are no changes whatsoever. For all intents and purposes, the Galaxy A17 and its predecessor should be viewed as the same phone. At least when it comes to battery and charging.



Now, the 5,000 mAh battery and the Exynos 1330 aren't the best pair when it comes to efficiency; the A16 was able to get 6 h 12 m on a single charge in our composite battery test, which ranks it 101st among phones tested in the past 2 years. Given the modest power and the beefy battery, we expected more. The test will tell us if Samsung has improved the situation on the Galaxy A17.









The same goes for charging—both phones cap at 25W wired and don't support any wireless charging. It's a slow charging speed by any standard, and the A16 took 1 h 43 m to fully charge, which, in a world where a midrange Motorola can charge in half an hour, is just not fast enough.





Specs Comparison













Summary









The Galaxy A17 is largely the same phone as its predecessor, except for a few minor updates. The 6.7-inch screen can now refresh with up to 120 Hz, while the previous model was capped at 90 Hz. There's a slight design change concerning the camera housing, and the A17 is a tad lighter and thinner.



There's a case to be made for the software situation. Both phones offer up to six years of major Android updates, which is amazing for this budget segment, but the Galaxy A17 will outlive its predecessor by one year, being newer.



Now, if you're looking for a budget phone or a backup phone, the Galaxy A-series and both the A17 and A16 in particular are decent options. The phone is on pre-order for 239 euros right now (we expect US availability and pricing soon), and for that kind of money, it's a bargain.



There's no need to upgrade if you already own the Galaxy A16, as the differences are miniscule. We'll update this comparison with all the benchmark results once we finish the review of the Galaxy A17. We're planning on doing a full review of the Galaxy A17, so this comparison will soon be populated by benchmarks, display tests, and camera samples. But even at this point we can draw some conclusions.The Galaxy A17 is largely the same phone as its predecessor, except for a few minor updates. The 6.7-inch screen can now refresh with up to 120 Hz, while the previous model was capped at 90 Hz. There's a slight design change concerning the camera housing, and the A17 is a tad lighter and thinner.There's a case to be made for the software situation. Both phones offer up to six years of major Android updates, which is amazing for this budget segment, but the Galaxy A17 will outlive its predecessor by one year, being newer.Now, if you're looking for a budget phone or a backup phone, the Galaxy A-series and both the A17 and A16 in particular are decent options. The phone is on pre-order for 239 euros right now (we expect US availability and pricing soon), and for that kind of money, it's a bargain.There's no need to upgrade if you already own the Galaxy A16, as the differences are miniscule. We'll update this comparison with all the benchmark results once we finish the review of the Galaxy A17.



