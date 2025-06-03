Apple Watch Series 11 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: Main differences to expect

Intro





You know it, we know it––Apple is planning a major hardware launch event this September.









A few things are already expected of the Apple Watch Series 11 and the third-gen Ultra, but as usual with Apple, the majority of new features are shrouded under a veil of mystery. Still, there are some rumors that are circulating around––let's explore them!





Apple Watch Series 11 vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: differences

New 5G modems on both wearables



Redesigned metal back on the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Possibly brighter screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 3

More efficient S11 chip

New health features (hypertension)

iOS 26 with new visionOS-inspired design language

Redesigned Health app with personalized recommendations



Table of Contents:





Design & Sizes No changes to the roster

As usual with Apple, we don't expect any major changes with the design language of either of these wearables.

Given that the Watch Series 10 scored a pretty solid redesign that made the wearable that much thinner than its predecessors, we wouldn't expect another similar redesign for at least a few years, as Apple has found its happy place with the design language and doesn't seem to be keen on changing it too much. The aluminum and titanium options will likely persist with this generation as well, and we are happy campers, as it's great to have such options.

The same applies to the wearable that will potentially take the Apple Watch Ultra 3 name: its rugged and more premium design language still feels super-fresh, so there's no need for a redesign here. Albeit, rumors claim that Apple might introduce a redesign metal back on the wearable, which is currently utilizing a ceramic back casing. The rest of the assembly will certainly rely on titanium and sapphire glass still.

Size-wise, we expect the Watch Series 11 to be available in two flavors: a more compact 42mm one and a larger 46mm with slightly better battery fail. The Watch Ultra 3 is unlikely to stray away from the standard 49mm size that has become synonymous with the model. The thickness is definitely one area in which the Watch Series 11 will beat its larger and more rugged peer.

Here's how the two may compare:

