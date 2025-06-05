Apple Watch Series 11 vs Galaxy Watch 8: Main differences to expect
This autumn, aside from the iPhone 17 series, we are also destined to witness the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3. Traditionally, we don't expect any major shifts in the design or feature sets of either one of those, just more of the same, which isn't bad at all.
On the other hand, we are expecting Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch 11 to be preemptively announced earlier. The Galaxy Watch 8 is likely coming this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but the rumor mill is a bit more generous on leaks and rumors about that one.
How would the two wearables compare?
Apple Watch Series 11 vs Galaxy Watch 8: differences
- New 5G modem and S11 chip on Watch 11
- New health features on Watch 11 (hypertension) and Galaxy Watch 8 (glucose monitoring)
- watchOS 26 with new looks on the Apple Watch, Wear OS + One UI 8 Watch on the Samsung wearable
- Potential new squircle redesign for the Galaxy Watch 8
- 42/46mm versions of the Apple Watch 11, 40/44mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 8
- Similar ~one-day battery life on either wearable
- Expanding Galaxy AI features to health features
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
Is Samsung about to go with a redesign?
Presently, the rumor mill is keeping mum on any major changes that might arrive to the Apple Watch Series 11. This is why we largely expect the Watch Series 11 to be similar to what we saw on the Watch Series 10, so we will get the same-ish looking Apple Watch, just a slightly thinner as its predecessor.
This means the same general Apple Watch design, with a slightly rounded display sloping toward the case, a digital crown and a flush button on the right-hand side of the device. You will be able to get this one in either aluminum or titanium, depending on which option you go for.
That's okay: wearables seldom score major redesigns.
But actually, it's the Samsung wearable that you have to watch out for.
If the rumor mill is to be believed, Samsung could be exploring changing the design language of the Galaxy Watch 8 from its standard circular one to a more squarish one, leading up to a squircle-shaped wearable. There's already a recent precedent: the not-terribly-original Galaxy Watch Ultra employed such a shape.
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Galaxy Watch 8
|Sizes
42/46mm
|Sizes
40/44mm
|Materials
Aluminum/titanium
Ion-X glass
|Materials
Aluminum
|Thickness
~9.7 mm
|Thickness
~9.0 mm
A squircle shape would possibly allow Samsung to fit slightly more hardware inside, as the inner space wouldn't be that constraining. For example, we might see a slightly larger battery, which is always welcome.
Currently, we don't expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to score a rotating bezel: that's reserved for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is also coming alongside the Watch 8. The wearable will lcome in two versions: 40mm and 44mm ones, with a 1.3" and 1.47" screens respectively. Peak brightness is expected to gravitate around 2,000 nits, but could be upgraded.
Rumors say Galaxy Watch 8 will likely come in graphite, gray, and silver colors, which honestly all sound like the exact same thing. We don't know what specific colors the Apple Watch 11 will be available in, but Silver and Jet Black are likely a given.
Bands
Despite the rumors that Apple is entertaining the idea of changing the way bands are attached to its wearables with the Watch Series 10, we didn't get such a change and instead Apple kept its decade-old latch mechanism in place. We don't expect the Watch Series 11 to change that, either. That's a good thing: all the older Apple Watch bands you've collected over the years will be compatible with the next device.
Meanwhile, Samsung changed its mechanism a few generations ago and adopted an intuitive button mechanism for attaching straps to its watches. We like that one very much, it's arguably more convenient to use than Apple's one.
We expect both watches to score new exclusive watch bands at launch, but there's no way of saying what these might be.
Software & Features
Wear OS vs watchOS
The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature watchOS 26. Yes, watchOS 26 and not watchOS 12, as Apple is reportedly aiming to rename all of its operating systems across the board.
Aside from the name itself, Apple is also changing the visuals of watchOS: just like iOS and macOS, we are probably scoring a glass-like visionOS style here. This will boost the cohesiveness of the design style of all of Apple's operating systems.
New health features coming to the Apple Watch Series 11 is getting new blood pressure monitoring, which will alert you if it detects signs of hypertension.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 will come along with the latest version of Wear OS running beneath Samsung's One UI Watch software. The next version of Wear OS should treat us to access to Google's latest Material 3 Expressive makeover with updated, more vivid and bolder visuals, but the redesign is unlikely to arrive in a month or so.
One hinted new feature that Samsung could launch is non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Thanks to a super-sensitive sensor, the watch would be able to measure your blood sugar levels.
Other rumors claim we should expect Galaxy AI to trickle down to more areas of the Galaxy Watch 8. We could see expanded health features and functionalities thanks to that, with more personalized recommendations.
Battery and Charging
No changes to the one-day status quo
There's no way of knowing what batteries will make it inside either watch, but we doubt either Apple or Samsung will find ways of stuffing significantly larger batteries inside.
We're possibly looking at a ~327mAh battery for the Apple Watch Series 11 and a 300mAh or a 425mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 8. There's a chance we might see a slightly larger battery on the Samsung device if the company goes with a redesign.
However, regardless of the battery sizes, we are likely looking at the now traditional one-day battery life on either watch. It's just how these accessories roll.
Models and Prices
We expect the Apple Watch Series 11 to be available in two sizes, 42 and 46mm ones. Each of these will be available in either GPS-only or GPS+cellular variant, with the connectivity here possibly getting upgraded from LTE to 5G on the upcoming models for better efficiency. On top of that, each of these will be available in different sizes and material variants, so the options will be a lot.
At the same time, the Galaxy Watch 8 will be available in two sizes, 40 and 44mm ones. Again, consumers will be able to pick the connectivity on their watch, as well as select one of the multiple color options.
Voice Calls and Haptics
You will be able to make and take calls on either smartwatch, provided that you pick a cellular-enabled version. You can do that on a regular GPS-only watch as well, but your phone will have to be nearby.
Specs
Here's how the Apple Watch Series 11 vs Galaxy Watch 8 specs might pan out:
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
|Models
42mm
46mm
both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Models
40mm
44mm
both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Processor
S11 chip
|Processor
Exynos W1000 chip
|Software
watchOS 26
|Software
Wear OS, One UI Watch
|Battery
~327 mAh
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|Battery
~300/425 mAh
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, blood pressure (hypertension)
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, blood glucose
Summary
Both the Apple Watch Series 11 and the Galaxy Watch 8 will be the workhorses, so to say, of both companies' smartwatch lineups this year.
Despite the lack of major new changes (aside from the Galaxy Watch 8's rumored redesign), we are getting a duo of devices that will be the perfect companions for your new iPhone or Galaxy phone.
