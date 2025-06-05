Apple Watch Series 11 vs Galaxy Watch 8: Main differences to expect

Intro

How would the two wearables compare?

Currently, we don't expect the Galaxy Watch 8 to score a rotating bezel: that's reserved for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is also coming alongside the Watch 8. The wearable will lcome in two versions: 40mm and 44mm ones, with a 1.3" and 1.47" screens respectively. Peak brightness is expected to gravitate around 2,000 nits, but could be upgraded.

A squircle shape would possibly allow Samsung to fit slightly more hardware inside, as the inner space wouldn't be that constraining. For example, we might see a slightly larger battery, which is always welcome.

If the rumor mill is to be believed, Samsung could be exploring changing the design language of the Galaxy Watch 8 from its standard circular one to a more squarish one, leading up to a squircle-shaped wearable. There's already a recent precedent: the not-terribly-original Galaxy Watch Ultra employed such a shape.

But actually, it's the Samsung wearable that you have to watch out for.

This means the same general Apple Watch design, with a slightly rounded display sloping toward the case, a digital crown and a flush button on the right-hand side of the device. You will be able to get this one in either aluminum or titanium, depending on which option you go for.

Presently, the rumor mill is keeping mum on any major changes that might arrive to the Apple Watch Series 11 . This is why we largely expect the Watch Series 11 to be similar to what we saw on the Watch Series 10, so we will get the same-ish looking Apple Watch, just a slightly thinner as its predecessor.





Bands





Despite the rumors that Apple is entertaining the idea of changing the way bands are attached to its wearables with the Watch Series 10, we didn't get such a change and instead Apple kept its decade-old latch mechanism in place. We don't expect the Watch Series 11 to change that, either. That's a good thing: all the older Apple Watch bands you've collected over the years will be compatible with the next device.

Meanwhile, Samsung changed its mechanism a few generations ago and adopted an intuitive button mechanism for attaching straps to its watches. We like that one very much, it's arguably more convenient to use than Apple's one.





We expect both watches to score new exclusive watch bands at launch, but there's no way of saying what these might be.



Software & Features

Wear OS vs watchOS





The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature watchOS 26. Yes, watchOS 26 and not watchOS 12, as Apple is reportedly aiming to rename all of its operating systems across the board.





Aside from the name itself, Apple is also changing the visuals of watchOS: just like iOS and macOS, we are probably scoring a glass-like visionOS style here. This will boost the cohesiveness of the design style of all of Apple's operating systems.





New health features coming to the Apple Watch Series 11 is getting new blood pressure monitoring, which will alert you if it detects signs of hypertension.





Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 will come along with the latest version of Wear OS running beneath Samsung's One UI Watch software. The next version of Wear OS should treat us to access to Google's latest Material 3 Expressive makeover with updated, more vivid and bolder visuals, but the redesign is unlikely to arrive in a month or so.





One hinted new feature that Samsung could launch is non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. Thanks to a super-sensitive sensor, the watch would be able to measure your blood sugar levels.





Other rumors claim we should expect Galaxy AI to trickle down to more areas of the Galaxy Watch 8 . We could see expanded health features and functionalities thanks to that, with more personalized recommendations.



Battery and Charging No changes to the one-day status quo

There's no way of knowing what batteries will make it inside either watch, but we doubt either Apple or Samsung will find ways of stuffing significantly larger batteries inside.

We're possibly looking at a ~327mAh battery for the Apple Watch Series 11 and a 300mAh or a 425mAh battery on the Galaxy Watch 8 . There's a chance we might see a slightly larger battery on the Samsung device if the company goes with a redesign.

However, regardless of the battery sizes, we are likely looking at the now traditional one-day battery life on either watch. It's just how these accessories roll.





Models and Prices

We expect the Apple Watch Series 11 to be available in two sizes, 42 and 46mm ones. Each of these will be available in either GPS-only or GPS+cellular variant, with the connectivity here possibly getting upgraded from LTE to 5G on the upcoming models for better efficiency. On top of that, each of these will be available in different sizes and material variants, so the options will be a lot.

At the same time, the Galaxy Watch 8 will be available in two sizes, 40 and 44mm ones. Again, consumers will be able to pick the connectivity on their watch, as well as select one of the multiple color options.



Voice Calls and Haptics

You will be able to make and take calls on either smartwatch, provided that you pick a cellular-enabled version. You can do that on a regular GPS-only watch as well, but your phone will have to be nearby.



