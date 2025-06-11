Apple Watch Series 11 vs Series 9: are two years enough to evolve?

Intro

Ah, the Apple Watch — our ever-faithful wrist companion that gets a refresh every 12 months or so. You’d think by now the innovation well would be running a bit dry... oh wait, it does feel like it has. Apple is often criticized for the Watch being the same iteration, year in and year out. Will the Series 11 change that and how will it compare to the Series 9?Now, if you’re still rocking a Series 9 and wondering whether the shiny new Series 11 is worth ditching your current timepiece for, let’s talk. The Series 9 already brought us the zippy S9 chip, Double Tap magic, and some notably brighter displays. It felt like a mature product. Refined. Confident.So, what can Series 11 possibly offer that 9 didn’t already nail?Well, we should get the slightly reworked chassis that came with the Series 10 — growing the 41 mm and 45 mm sizes of the Series 9 to 42 mm and 46 mm — and a sprinkle of Apple’s annual “new colors” fairy dust. A new chip? Most likely. Game-changing features? That’s where it gets murky. Health sensors? Maybe one more. Software tricks? Definitely, but watchOS updates don’t tend to discriminate by hardware year.So, Series 11 vs Series 9 — how much has changed, and how much is Apple just giving us déjà vu with a new paint job?Let’s break it down:

The Watch 11 may come in Aluminum / Titanium options as the Series 10 did. However, rumor is that Apple is moving away from titanium for its iPhone Pro models this year, so maybe the Watch will do the same and go back to stainless steel again? Currently unknown.

The new model should, at the very least, get slightly thinner bezels and an even more "all-screen" feel to it. And we know that because this is what the Series 10 did — it upgraded the display size to 42 mm / 46 mm from 41 mm / 45 mm. So if you were holding your breath for a revolution, maybe start breathing normally again. From what we can gather, the Series 11 is shaping up to be more of a quiet iteration than a headline-grabber. A familiar face—with a fresh coat of paint.





Bands









We have a hard time believing Apple would move forward with this right now. People have invested small fortunes in leather loops, Milanese dreams, and Nike sport bands that match just right with their sneakers. And since the iPad seems to be the product that's getting a new huge selling point this year, the one product that should make some extra sales, maybe the Watch will remain untouched for yet another year.

Watch bands are a huge deal because they definitely help accessorize your Apple Watch — and a timepiece is an accessory, after all. People already have a ton of them and like using old bands even when they swap to a new Watch. Before the Series 10 made its debut, whispers claimed Apple was cooking up a new mechanism: maybe sturdier, maybe snappier, possibly even a dream for those who change bands like outfits. Ultimately, the slide-and-click remained.We have a hard time believing Apple would move forward with this right now. People have invested small fortunes in leather loops, Milanese dreams, and Nike sport bands that match just right with their sneakers. And since the iPad seems to be the product that's getting a new huge selling point this year, the one product that should make some extra sales, maybe the Watch will remain untouched for yet another year.



Software & Features

26 reasons to switch! Oh, no, that's the new OS number





Apple Watch Series 11 is marching in with watchOS 26 — not time travel, Apple is unifying all the names of its operating systems. Watch, iPhone, Mac, and iPad will all be humming the same numerical tune — and that'd be the number of the year following the OS release.



But it’s not just a renumbering flex. At WWDC 2025, we got our first look at the redesigned watchOS 26, and let’s just say —



Now, onto the juicy bit — health tracking. Rumor has it, the Series 11 might finally bring blood pressure monitoring to the mix. Not just a reading here or there, but actual alerts when things start creeping into hypertension territory. That'd need a new sensor, so even though Watch Series 9 is expected to be compatible with watchOS 26, we can't see it getting that new health feature.

Apple Watch Series 11 is marching in with watchOS 26 — not time travel, Apple is unifying all the names of its operating systems. Watch, iPhone, Mac, and iPad will all be humming the same numerical tune — and that'd be the number of the year following the OS release. But it's not just a renumbering flex. At WWDC 2025, we got our first look at the redesigned watchOS 26, and let's just say — Vision Pro has been a very bad influence (in the best possible way). We're talking glassy layers, soft edges, floating UI bits — basically, your wrist is about to feel a lot more like a glassy sci-fi dashboard. Liquid Glass, Apple calls it, and it looks quite crisp! Now, onto the juicy bit — health tracking. Rumor has it, the Series 11 might finally bring blood pressure monitoring to the mix. Not just a reading here or there, but actual alerts when things start creeping into hypertension territory. That'd need a new sensor, so even though Watch Series 9 is expected to be compatible with watchOS 26, we can't see it getting that new health feature.



The last meaningful jump in Apple Watch battery life came with the Series 7 — not in size, but in speed. It took 45 minutes to get from 0% to 80%, which is plenty enough to get you through a day. The Watch Series 10 improved the speed, giving you 80% in just 30 minutes. Suddenly, you didn't have to plan your schedule around your Watch charge time.



So, the major difference in the battery department is how fast the Series 11 will charge compared to the Series 9. The answer — slightly faster, not a complete game changer. We expect the same 18 hours of endurance from both otherwise.

But hey, here's to hoping they're not just polishing glass and tweaking colorways this year — and instead, finally giving us a Watch that doesn't start sweating by bedtime.





Models and Prices

So, what sizes is the Series 11 coming in? Surprise — no surprises. Apple looks set to stick with the now-standard 42 mm and 46 mm flavors. Big enough to look modern, small enough not to feel like you’ve strapped a dinner plate to your wrist. As always, you’ll pick between GPS-only or GPS + Cellular, and this year, we might finally see the jump from LTE to 5G. More efficient, more future-proof… and, let's be honest, a great bullet point for the keynote slide.



Material-wise, the Series 9 came in aluminum or stainless steel, depending on how fancy your wrist wants to feel. The Series 11 will definitely have aluminum as the cheaper option, and then — we are not sure. Titanium? Back to stainless steel? We'll see.



Now, pricing—that’s the part wrapped in Cupertino’s signature velvet fog. As of now, let’s assume Apple keeps things familiar. That would mean the Series 11 slides in right where the Series 10 did: $399 for the smaller one, $429 for the larger. Unless tariffs, material changes, or inflation decide to crash the party.



So, all things considered—sizes stay the same, finishes might change, and cellular might finally go full future. Series 9 owners? You’re probably not sweating yet.



Voice Calls and Haptics

Both smartwatches will let you make and take calls — as long as you go for the cellular model. If you grab the GPS only version of either one, it does need to be within Bluetooth-shot of your iPhone to take and make calls.



