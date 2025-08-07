You've gotta really love Samsung to want the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 FE . | Image credit – PhoneArena







That's $650, in case you forgot. Which, let's be real, is already brushing up way too close to the base Galaxy S25 . So yeah, keeping the price flat is probably a smart move. Hike it up again and the whole point of the FE line just vanishes into thin air.



But that's exactly what we need to talk about. Even at $650, is the Galaxy S25 FE still worth it? Or are there better phones sitting in that same price tier? Because if Samsung's not changing the price, it's also not really changing the phone. But that's exactly what we need to talk about. Even at $650, is theFE still worth it? Or are there better phones sitting in that same price tier? Because if Samsung's not changing the price, it's also not really changing the phone.

So, what's new with the Galaxy S25 FE?



Expected to land in September, the Galaxy S25 FE is shaping up to be... well, Expected to land in September, theFE is shaping up to be... well, more of the same . Leaks say it's getting a sleeker, thinner design with slimmer bezels. So yeah, it'll look more modern. But inside? Basically copy-paste from the Galaxy S24 FE



We are still talking about a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. And the camera setup? Identical to both the S24 FE and the base We are still talking about a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. And the camera setup? Identical to both the S24 FE and the base Galaxy S24



50 MP main with OIS

12 MP ultra-wide

8 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom



Inside, it is expected to run on the Exynos 2400, with 8 GB RAM and your choice of 128 GB or 256 GB storage. You might finally get 45W fast charging, but full battery details are still under wraps.



So to sum it up: probably, the biggest upgrades are a thinner body and lighter build. Everything else? Basically, déjà vu.



Okay, but what else can you buy for $650?



Here's where things get tricky. Even if you like what Samsung is offering, the competition makes the S25 FE a tougher sell. First up, the Here's where things get tricky. Even if you like what Samsung is offering, the competition makes the S25 FE a tougher sell. First up, the Pixel 9a







This phone starts at $499 – and if you're lucky, even lower. As of now, you can snag it for $399 directly from This phone starts at $499 – and if you're lucky, even lower. As of now, you can snag it for $399 directly from Google . That's a whole $250 less than the S25 FE.







It's got a smaller 6.3-inch screen, but it packs a big 5,100 mAh battery – the biggest ever in a Pixel. It is smooth, snappy and absolutely swimming in AI features and Google Assistant smarts.



Recommended Stories



Yes, it runs the stripped-down Gemini Nano XXS, not the bigger XS model used in the regular Yes, it runs the stripped-down Gemini Nano XXS, not the bigger XS model used in the regular Pixel 9 , so it lacks features like Call Notes. But unless you're deep into AI-generated bullet points, you probably won't care.



You still get 7 years of updates, just like Samsung promises. And while the Galaxy S25 FE wins in the camera hardware game, that price difference is hard to ignore.



Next up: why not just get the regular Galaxy S25 instead?



It starts at $799, but Samsung (and every US carrier, including It starts at $799, but Samsung (and every US carrier, including T-Mobile Verizon and AT&T ) loves a good discount, and it is not unusual to see it drop close to $650 during sales or way lower with trade-in options. And honestly? That makes the FE model feel kinda pointless.



The base S25 gives you a proper flagship experience – better chip, better build, and overall, more bang for your buck when it's discounted.



Then there's the OnePlus 13R . Now this one's interesting.







At $599.99, it's cheaper and more powerful than the S25 FE in some key areas. It runs the At $599.99, it's cheaper and more powerful than the S25 FE in some key areas. It runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , has 12 GB of RAM (yes, twelve) and comes with a huge 6,000 mAh battery – the biggest on this list.







It is wrapped in Gorilla Glass 7i and aluminum, with a clean OxygenOS 15 experience powered by – you guessed it – more AI. It's future-proof, snappy, and bold in design.



Downsides? No wireless charging, no microSD card support, and the cameras are still not up to Pixel or Samsung level. But everything else? Pretty great. It makes the FE feel like it's stuck in a safe zone.





Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Google Pixel 9a OnePlus 13R Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Google Pixel 9a OnePlus 13R Display Size 6.7-inch, 88.06% screen-to-body 6.3-inch, 79.39% screen-to-body 6.8-inch, 91.00% screen-to-body Type Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz , 1900 nits P-OLED, 120Hz , HDR , 2700 nits OLED, 120Hz , HDR , 4500 nits Resolution 2340x 1080px , 19.5:9 ratio, 385 PPI 2424x 1080px , 20:9 ratio , 421 PPI 2780x1264px, 20:9 ratio , 450 PPI Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Hardware System chip Exynos 2400 S5E9945 (4 nm) Google Tensor G4 (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Processor Deca-core

1x3.2GHz Cortex-X4

2x2.9GH​z Cortex-A720

3x2.6​GHz Cortex-A720

4x1.9​5GHz Cortex-A520 Octa-core

1x3.1GHz Cortex-X4

3x2.6GH​z Cortex-A720

4x1.9​2GHz Cortex-A520 Octa-core GPU Xclipse 940 Mali-G715 MC7 Adreno 750 Memory 8GB/128GB 8GB (LPDDR5X)/128GB (UFS 3.1)

8GB/256GB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0) Storage expansion not expandable not expandable not expandable OS Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Android (15) Android (15) Battery Type 4900 mAh, Li - Ion 5100 mAh, Li - Ion 6000 mAh, Li - Polymer Charging Fast charging

Reverse wired charging Fast charging

Qi wireless charging Fast charging

Qi wireless charging , Reverse wireless charging Charge speed Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 23.0W

Wireless: 7.5W Wired: 100.0W Camera Rear Triple camera Dual camera Triple camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 48 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 25 mm

Sensor size: 1/2"

Pixel size: 0.8 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/3"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 13 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Sensor size: 1/3.1"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm 8 MP (Ultra-wide)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 16 mm

Sensor size: 1/4"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto)

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 75 mm

Sensor size: 1/4.4"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (Telephoto)

Aperture size: F2.0

Focal Length: 47 mm

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Flash LED Dual LED LED Video recording 8K UHD (30 fps), 4K UHD (120 fps), 1080p (240 fps) 4K UHD (60 fps) , 1080p (240 fps) 4K UHD (60 fps) , 1080p (240 fps) Front 10 MP

Video capture: 4K UHD (60 fps) 13 MP

Video capture: 4K UHD (30 fps) 16 MP

Video capture: 4K UHD (30 fps) See the full Samsung Galaxy S25 FE vs Google Pixel 9a vs OnePlus 13R specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Who is the FE model even for anymore?



And that's my big question – who exactly is this phone supposed to be for? It's not affordable enough to attract budget buyers. Samsung already has the Galaxy A series for that, with the And that's my big question – who exactly is this phone supposed to be for? It's not affordable enough to attract budget buyers. Samsung already has the Galaxy A series for that, with the Galaxy A17 right around the corner



But it's also not exciting or competitive enough to shine in the mid-range crowd. It just kind of... exists. And not in a good way.



To be fair, To be fair, Apple is playing the same game with its iPhone 16e – also going for $600 with watered-down specs. So this isn't just a Samsung problem. It's a "we're not sure why these mid-rangers exist anymore" problem.



If flagship prices stay steady – and that's a big if – then honestly, these $650 "not-quite-flagships" start looking more like filler than value. And for $650, the Galaxy S25 FE just doesn't bring enough to the table to justify itself – not when the regular Galaxy S25 and multiple Android alternatives are right there, flexing harder.



I'm not saying the Galaxy S25 FE is a bad phone – but I am saying it's getting really hard to justify its existence.



If Samsung wants this lineup to matter, it either needs to lower the price or actually push the spec sheet forward. Right now, it's stuck in a no-man's-land between the A series and the S flagships.



And with more phones offering more power, better design, or smarter software for the same price – or less – it might be time to ask: do we really need another FE? And with more phones offering more power, better design, or smarter software for the same price – or less – it might be time to ask: do we really need another FE?



Because right now, the only thing "fan edition" about this phone is the fact that you really have to be a fan to pick it over the alternatives.