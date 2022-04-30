YouTube TV is getting the long overdue account switcher feature
YouTube TV made headlines quite a few times this month thanks to the many changes the service has been going through lately. After adding several new channels to its offering, including The Weather Channel, and introducing picture-in-picture (PiP) for iOS devices, YouTube TV is now getting a long overdue feature aimed at users who share their subscriptions with other people from their household.
YouTube TV subscribers can add as many new accounts as they want to make family sharing that much easier. The newly added feature will only hep YouTube users on non-Android/Google TV device since the original app already has a switcher that does the same thing.
One of the best streaming services in the United States, even better than traditional live TV for many, YouTube TV will finally allow subscribers who use multiple accounts on their TV to switch between them on the fly. The new feature will be rolling out to accounts in waves, YouTube TV confirmed after revealing the news.
YouTube TV subscribers can add as many new accounts as they want to make family sharing that much easier. The newly added feature will only hep YouTube users on non-Android/Google TV device since the original app already has a switcher that does the same thing.
The streaming service that offers live TV, on demand video and cloud-based DVR from more than 85 television networks, YouTube TV is available in the United States for $65. Created as an alternative to traditional live TV services, YouTube TV looks even more appealing in a world where smart TVs have become the norm.
Things that are NOT allowed: