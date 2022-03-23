 YouTube adds nearly 4,000 free TV show episodes for you to watch - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

YouTube adds nearly 4,000 free TV show episodes for you to watch

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
If you live in the United States and enjoy watching TV shows, there is some good news for you: you can now watch whole seasons of some TV shows on YouTube for free. Of course, because it's free, be ready for ads to disturb your watching experience. But as YouTube announced in a blog post, you can now stream "nearly 4,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows," some of which are Hell's Kitchen, Andromeda, and Heartland.

In its blog post, YouTube also said that you would be able to watch some of your favorite TV shows in "high definition (1080p) with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices." Also, you will be able to watch the nearly 4,000 episodes on the web and mobile versions of the platform and on TVs via the YouTube on TV app.

With the announcement of nearly 4,000 free TV show episodes, YouTube also stated that it had made a few design changes. In its blog post, YouTube stated, "To enhance the viewing experience, we're unveiling brand new streamlined navigation and immersive banner art. The rich visuals and new menus will help you more easily find your favorite TV shows from the comfort of the couch, whether you choose to rent, purchase, or watch for free with ads."

Now, YouTube isn't the only platform that provides free TV shows with ads. There are platforms like Roku, for example, that offer you the chance to watch TV series for free. So we can safely say that YouTube is a little bit late to the party. Nevertheless, if you spend too much time on YouTube, you can now also watch cool TV shows for free on your favorite platform.

